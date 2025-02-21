What is all the hype around the Deep Research feature? In episode 43 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with Kate Soule, Volkmar Uhlig and Shobhit Varshney to distill the biggest stories in the world of AI. This week, hear the experts discuss reasoning model features coming out of companies such as OpenAI’s Deep Research, Google Gemini, Perplexity, xAI’s Grok-3 and more!
Next, listen to the experts break down what OpenAI’s rumored release of an inference chip might mean for success in the AI chip game. Then, explore what the experts have to say about the capabilities of small vision-language models (VLMs). Finally, hear the experts discuss a job posting for an AI agent from a startup Firecrawl. Is this the future for AI tools in the workforce? Tune in to this episode of Mixture of Experts to find out.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Live from Paris, Tim Hwang is at AI Action Summit 2025. In episode 42 of Mixture of Experts, we welcome Anastasia Stasenko, CEO and co-founder of pleais with our veteran experts. We analyze the Paris AI Summit, s1: Simple test-time scaling, Sam Altman’s “Three Observations,” and Anthropic’s Economic Index.
What does Sam Altman have up his sleeve? In episode 41 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang along with experts Nathalie Baracaldo, Marina Danilevsky and Chris Hay dissect OpenAI’s deep research and o3-mini, and the AI Action Summit. They also discuss Anthropic’s Constitutional Classifiers and Microsoft’s unit to study AI’s impact.
Let’s bust some early myths about DeepSeek! In Mixture of Experts' episode 40, the panel tackles DeepSeek R1 misconceptions, explains model distillation and dissects the open-source competition landscape.
