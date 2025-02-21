What is all the hype around the Deep Research feature? In episode 43 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with Kate Soule, Volkmar Uhlig and Shobhit Varshney to distill the biggest stories in the world of AI. This week, hear the experts discuss reasoning model features coming out of companies such as OpenAI’s Deep Research, Google Gemini, Perplexity, xAI’s Grok-3 and more!

Next, listen to the experts break down what OpenAI’s rumored release of an inference chip might mean for success in the AI chip game. Then, explore what the experts have to say about the capabilities of small vision-language models (VLMs). Finally, hear the experts discuss a job posting for an AI agent from a startup Firecrawl. Is this the future for AI tools in the workforce? Tune in to this episode of Mixture of Experts to find out.

Key takeaways:

00:01 – Intro

00:35 – Deep Research

11:58 – OpenAI inference chip

22:17 – Small VLMs

32:31 – AI agent job posting

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

