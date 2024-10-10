In Episode 6 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Vagner Figueredo de Santana, Marina Danilesky and Shobhit Varshney. Today, what’s the future of AGI? The experts unpack Leopold Aschenbrenner’s AI safety screed, Situational Awareness. We also break down the state of responsible AI amid the annual ACM Fairness, Accountability and Transparency (FAccT) conference. Finally, we chat RAG benchmarking and what it tells us about the industry as a whole.



0:00 Intro



1:48 ACM FAccT Conference



15:45 AI safety and general AI



29:26 RAG benchmarking

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

