In Episode 6 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Vagner Figueredo de Santana, Marina Danilesky and Shobhit Varshney. Today, what’s the future of AGI? The experts unpack Leopold Aschenbrenner’s AI safety screed, Situational Awareness. We also break down the state of responsible AI amid the annual ACM Fairness, Accountability and Transparency (FAccT) conference. Finally, we chat RAG benchmarking and what it tells us about the industry as a whole.
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.
Apple podcast
Spotify podcast
How is the market reacting to Google's AI overviews? In episode 5, the experts check back in on AI overviews, break down Anthropic’s Golden Gate Claude, explain the "whale computer" of FMTI and review innovations in open source.
In Episode 7 of Mixture of Experts, the experts react to Apple’s WWDC24 announcements. Is Apple late to the AI game? Then, part 2 on interpretability this week, as OpenAI released their study mechanistic interpretability.
Is there a new major player in the AI space? In episode 8, the experts react to NVIDIA’s Nemotron-4 340B model launch, new developments in enterprise AI agents and a new company, Safe Superintelligence Inc.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence together with business leaders and IBM technologists bypass the theoretical and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.