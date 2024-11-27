Is pretraining a thing of the past? In episode 34 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang teams up with Abraham Daniels, Vagner Santana and Volkmar Uhlig to dive deep into this week’s breaking news in AI. Join the conversation and unpack OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever’s claim that we’ve reached “peak data”. Does this mean that there is no longer a need for model pretraining?

Next, explore the slew of features introduced with the latest release of IBM® Granite™ 3.1 as we cover them all. Then, dive into the new way to steal AI models, and how do we protect against model exfiltration. Finally, let’s examine whether NVIDIA Jetson for AI developers can really increase hardware accessibility. Tune in for all this and more!

Key takeaways:

00:01—Intro

00:49—Is pretraining over?

10:45—IBM Granite 3.1

22:23—AI model stealing

33:38—NVIDIA Jetson

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.