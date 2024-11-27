Is pretraining a thing of the past? In episode 34 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang teams up with Abraham Daniels, Vagner Santana and Volkmar Uhlig to dive deep into this week’s breaking news in AI. Join the conversation and unpack OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever’s claim that we’ve reached “peak data”. Does this mean that there is no longer a need for model pretraining?
Next, explore the slew of features introduced with the latest release of IBM® Granite™ 3.1 as we cover them all. Then, dive into the new way to steal AI models, and how do we protect against model exfiltration. Finally, let’s examine whether NVIDIA Jetson for AI developers can really increase hardware accessibility. Tune in for all this and more!
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Is o1 Pro worth the cost? In episode 33 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Marina Danilevsky, Kate Soule and Vyoma Gajjar. Today, we cover 12 Days of Open AI, NeurIPS, ARC Prize and Meta’s Llama 3.3 70B release!
What’s the mystery behind the name ChatGPT refuses to discuss? In episode 32 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang joins Aaron Baughman, Vagner Figueredo de Santana and Shobhit Varshney to chat about AWS re:Invent 2024 and LLM Flowbreaking. They also discuss David Mayer, a name that breaks ChatGPT.
How much future learning will be done with an AI assistant? In episode 31 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Phaedra Boinodiris, Marina Danilevsky and Skyler Speakman for the AI in education special episode!
