Is o1 Pro worth the cost? In episode 33 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Marina Danilevsky, Kate Soule and Vyoma Gajjar to talk about this week’s biggest AI news and trends. Watch the lively discussion kick off as the experts unpack the 12 Days of OpenAI and explore if o1 Pro is worth paying for. Next, the experts review some of the top papers in NeurIPS and how experts stay on top of the ever-increasing world of research. Then, the experts discuss another benchmark and whether ARC Prize can make AGI more tractable. Finally, the experts dive into the launch of Llama 3.3 70B by Meta, with the promise of 405B performance. This raises the question: can we finally have our cake and eat it too? Find out more on this episode of Mixture of Experts!

Key takeaways:

0:01 Intro

0:30 12 Days of OpenAI



14:31 NeurIPS

21:50 ARC PRize

30:21 Llama 3.3 70B

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.