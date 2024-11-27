What does the future hold for DeepSeek? In episode 39 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with experts Abraham Daniels, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Skyler Speakman to discuss the release of DeepSeek-R1. Next, explore Mistral’s IPO plans and what it could mean for the market. Then, listen to the discussion around FrontierMath’s new benchmark—why is it so difficult? And finally, hear the experts break down the IDC report on code assistants. What do we need to know about generalist and specialized coding assistants? Tune in to this week’s episode to find out.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
What would you do with USD 2 billion? In episode 38 of Mixture of Experts, we discuss the Anthropic valuation rumors, CoreAI, NotebookLM upgrades and AI agents within the financial services industry.
What’s the most exciting CES AI announcement? In episode 37 of Mixture of Experts, we debrief CES 2025, NVIDIA DIGITS, Apple Intelligence fails, Sam Altman’s reflection blog and the challenges facing enterprise AI developers.
Is deep learning hitting a wall? It’s 2025 and the Mixture of Experts is back and better than ever. In episode 36, Chris Hay, Kate Soule and Kush Varshney join host Tim Hwang to debrief OpenAI o3, DeepSeek-V3 and the Brundage/Marcus AI bet.
