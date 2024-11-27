Home

Think

Podcasts

Mixture of Experts

Episode 39

DeepSeek-R1, Mistral IPO, FrontierMath controversy and IDC code assistant report

Watch the episode
Episode 39: DeepSeek-R1, Mistral IPO, FrontierMath controversy and IDC code assistant report

What does the future hold for DeepSeek? In episode 39 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with experts Abraham DanielsKaoutar El Maghraoui and Skyler Speakman to discuss the release of DeepSeek-R1. Next, explore Mistral’s IPO plans and what it could mean for the market. Then, listen to the discussion around FrontierMath’s new benchmark—why is it so difficult? And finally, hear the experts break down the IDC report on code assistants. What do we need to know about generalist and specialized coding assistants? Tune in to this week’s episode to find out.

Key takeaways:

  • 00:01 - Intro
  • 01:08 - DeepSeek-R1
  • 14:08 - Mistral indicates IPO
  • 20:54 - FrontierMath controversy
  • 30:04 - IDC code assistants report

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple Podcasts Spotify Podcasts Casted YouTube
Explore more episodes Anthropic valuation rumors, Microsoft CoreAI, NotebookLM upgrades and AI agents in finance

What would you do with USD 2 billion? In episode 38 of Mixture of Experts, we discuss the Anthropic valuation rumors, CoreAI, NotebookLM upgrades and AI agents within the financial services industry.

 CES 2025, NVIDIA DIGITS, Apple Intelligence fails and Sam Altman’s reflections

What’s the most exciting CES AI announcement? In episode 37 of Mixture of Experts, we debrief CES 2025, NVIDIA DIGITS, Apple Intelligence fails, Sam Altman’s reflection blog and the challenges facing enterprise AI developers.

 OpenAI o3, DeepSeek-V3 and the Brundage/Marcus AI bet

Is deep learning hitting a wall? It’s 2025 and the Mixture of Experts is back and better than ever. In episode 36, Chris Hay, Kate Soule and Kush Varshney join host Tim Hwang to debrief OpenAI o3, DeepSeek-V3 and the Brundage/Marcus AI bet.

You might like

View all podcasts
IBM Granite

Explore IBM® Granite™, our family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.
AI in Action

Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.

Smart Talks with IBM

Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.

Transformers

Hosted by Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, Transformers takes you behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders. Explore their real-world challenges, inspiring lessons and practical best practices. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers.

AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth through a course designed for business leaders such as yourself.

AI insights, delivered 📩 Sign up for our newsletter

Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.

Watch the first episode from Mixture of Experts
Watch episode 1