What does the future hold for DeepSeek? In episode 39 of Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang along with experts Abraham Daniels, Kaoutar El Maghraoui and Skyler Speakman to discuss the release of DeepSeek-R1. Next, explore Mistral’s IPO plans and what it could mean for the market. Then, listen to the discussion around FrontierMath’s new benchmark—why is it so difficult? And finally, hear the experts break down the IDC report on code assistants. What do we need to know about generalist and specialized coding assistants? Tune in to this week’s episode to find out.

00:01 - Intro

01:08 - DeepSeek-R1

14:08 - Mistral indicates IPO

20:54 - FrontierMath controversy

30:04 - IDC code assistants report

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

