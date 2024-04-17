Research report The 2023 IHL Retail Executive Advisory Program Research Study This IHL report shares the key trends and drivers that make IBM Sterling Order Management a leader in the order management system (OMS) market.

Research report Modernizing B2B Order Management for the Commerce of Tomorrow This IDC report explores the benefits of using a dedicated OMS for manufacturers and distributors and shows how IBM brings modern OMS capabilities to B2B organizations.

Research report Transforming B2C and B2B Customer Experiences with Omnichannel Order Fulfillment This IDC report explains why it’s vital for retailers to understand what inventory is available to promise and why it’s important to meet customer demand by being able to deliver on that promise.

Training IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising technical essentials training This self-paced course introduces the features and capabilities of IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising.