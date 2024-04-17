Improve profitability through contextual, transparent and accurate delivery estimates
Preserve brand trust by providing shoppers with greater certainty, choice and transparency across their buying journey. IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising empowers retailers to improve digital conversions, real-time global inventory visibility and in-store sales while increasing omnichannel profitability.
Explore the essential guide to engaging customer experiences with intelligent promising
increase in online sales with estimated arrival date across product list pages (PLP) and product detail pages (PDP).1
reduction in overall inventory costs by avoiding costs associated with excess inventory and by reducing investment in inventory working capital.1
reduction in online order fulfillment shipping costs by optimizing sourcing decisions and reducing split shipments.1
Confidently deliver choice and transparency to every shopper throughout the buying journey.
Increase digital conversions by presenting precise promise dates on the PLP and PDP and during checkout.
Reduce order cancellations and optimize inventory by dynamically providing shoppers with enterprise-wide inventory views.
Balance predefined business rules with real cost drivers to make the best fulfillment decisions for business outcomes, optimizing across thousands of permutations in milliseconds.
Use AI-powered sales and demand data to recommend sourcing decisions based on customer choice or cost efficiencies.
Drive higher conversions and in-store sales with accurate promise dates, choice in delivery or pickup, upsell of related products and intelligently reduce markdowns and stockouts with machine learning.
See how Big Lots enhanced the shopper experience from Discovery to Delivery by leveraging IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising.
See how fashion retail brand Eileen Fisher delivers consistent, high-quality customer experiences with omnichannel order management.
Discover how Pandora customers gain a personalized digital experience by optimizing e-commerce fulfillment with cloud-based order management.
