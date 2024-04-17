Home Supply chain Sterling Order and Fulfillment Intelligent Promising IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising

Improve profitability through contextual, transparent and accurate delivery estimates

Enhance shopper experiences from discovery to delivery

Preserve brand trust by providing shoppers with greater certainty, choice and transparency across their buying journey. IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising empowers retailers to improve digital conversions, real-time global inventory visibility and in-store sales while increasing omnichannel profitability.
2023 IHL Retail Executive Advisory Program research study

Explore the essential guide to engaging customer experiences with intelligent promising
Why choose IBM? Read the IDC supply chain resiliency benchmark report 1%–3%

increase in online sales with estimated arrival date across product list pages (PLP) and product detail pages (PDP).1

 3%–7%

reduction in overall inventory costs by avoiding costs associated with excess inventory and by reducing investment in inventory working capital.1

 6%–12%

reduction in online order fulfillment shipping costs by optimizing sourcing decisions and reducing split shipments.1
Benefits Strengthen shopper loyalty

Confidently deliver choice and transparency to every shopper throughout the buying journey.

 Manage accurate promises

Increase digital conversions by presenting precise promise dates on the PLP and PDP and during checkout.

 Maximize inventory productivity

Reduce order cancellations and optimize inventory by dynamically providing shoppers with enterprise-wide inventory views.

 Employ fulfillment optimization

Balance predefined business rules with real cost drivers to make the best fulfillment decisions for business outcomes, optimizing across thousands of permutations in milliseconds.

 Harness artificial intelligence

Use AI-powered sales and demand data to recommend sourcing decisions based on customer choice or cost efficiencies.

 Increase omnichannel profitability

Drive higher conversions and in-store sales with accurate promise dates, choice in delivery or pickup, upsell of related products and intelligently reduce markdowns and stockouts with machine learning.
Features
Promising Improve retail conversion rates, reduce shopping cart abandonment and drive sales with a seamless, efficient omnichannel experience. Explore Promising
Inventory Visibility Deliver on business goals and customer expectations with cloud-based inventory visibility. Explore Inventory Visibility
Optimizer Minimize total cost-to-serve by taking advantage of cognitive intelligence. Explore Fulfillment Optimizer
Case studies Big Lots

See how Big Lots enhanced the shopper experience from Discovery to Delivery by leveraging IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising.

 Eileen Fisher

See how fashion retail brand Eileen Fisher delivers consistent, high-quality customer experiences with omnichannel order management.

 Pandora

Discover how Pandora customers gain a personalized digital experience by optimizing e-commerce fulfillment with cloud-based order management.
Peer recognition 

See what customers are saying about the overall IBM Sterling® Order Management solutions on G2 

 One product for all your supply chain needs

Find out how one client benefitted from the system’s various applications and capabilities.

Seamless experience for the end-user

Discover how one user employed the system's capabilities to offer their customers a seamless ordering experience.

Complete order management in one spot

Learn what this user found most helpful about the order management system.

Resources The 2023 IHL Retail Executive Advisory Program Research Study

This IHL report shares the key trends and drivers that make IBM Sterling Order Management a leader in the order management system (OMS) market.

 Modernizing B2B Order Management for the Commerce of Tomorrow

This IDC report explores the benefits of using a dedicated OMS for manufacturers and distributors and shows how IBM brings modern OMS capabilities to B2B organizations.

 Transforming B2C and B2B Customer Experiences with Omnichannel Order Fulfillment

This IDC report explains why it’s vital for retailers to understand what inventory is available to promise and why it’s important to meet customer demand by being able to deliver on that promise.

 IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising technical essentials training

This self-paced course introduces the features and capabilities of IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising.

 IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising Premium launch announcement

IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising Premium empowers retailers to address fulfillment costs even within complex environments, all through a modern, adaptable platform.

Footnotes

1Performance Data and Benchmarking Program, IBM Institute for Business Value, 2023.