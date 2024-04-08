Home Supply chain Sterling Order and Fulfillment Order Management Store Engagement IBM Sterling Store Engagement 

Enable store associates to provide superior customer service, enhance customer loyalty and increase cart size

Build better experiences with the right store engagement system

A complete order management system (OMS) provides a real-time view of all your supply chain as well as your inventory, plus customer and order data, through an intuitive user interface that’s accessible from sales counters and mobile devices. Next-gen, purpose-built tools provide cross-sell and up-sell recommendations, help standardize processes for inventory and task management, and enable flexible fulfillment options (such as wishlists, curbside pickup, buy online, pickup in store and ship from store) and management of returns across channels.

IBM Sterling® Store Engagement helps your store employees by providing omnichannel services in the store for fulfillment, product details and inventory management, task management and customer service.

Benefits Grow revenue

Provide customers with personalized recommendations for up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.

 Drive efficiency

Get inventory visibility with location data and an optimized pick, pack and ship or pickup process. Monitor and manage activities and tasks for employees.

 Reduce carrying costs

Optimize working capital by accurately managing inventory, which includes conducting counts and consolidating inventory across store networks.

 Deliver exceptional customer experiences

Offer compelling product information in store and provide quick mobile check-out and client-handling capabilities.

 Optimize product sales

Drive sales through inventory visibility across the store network to save the sale.

 

 

 Streamline check-out processes

Facilitate seamless in-store product purchases and check-outs through an omnichannel approach, eliminating the need for customers to wait in line.

Features

Store fulfillment tasks Pick, pack and ship efficiently, arrange customer pickups and batch picks, and manage inventory transfer and receiving.
Store inventory operations and store organization View and look up physical counts, cycle counts and location-level inventory, move inventory in bulk, conduct inventory audit and put away inventory.
Dashboard for reporting Access a manager dashboard with a “My tasks” overview and fulfillment service level agreements.
Front of store tasks Process orders, search for customers and shipments, handle returns and exchanges, and manage appointment scheduling and order capture.
Case studies Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings adapted to pandemic customer behavior shifts by implementing ship-from-store capabilities in only three weeks.

 Eileen Fisher

Fashion retail brand Eileen Fisher delivered consistent, high-quality customer experiences with omnichannel order management.

 Follett Corporation

Follett Corporation, a provider of educational services and products, increased revenue by using IBM Sterling software to unify 1,200 online stores.
Resources IBM Sterling Store Engagement capabilities

Discover the capabilities of IBM Sterling Store Engagement, which offers a range of features including BOPIS, ship from store, and cycle counting. It also supports various inventory tasks, exchanges, and more, all contributing to your company's benefit.

Calculate the benefits of using IBM Sterling Order Management to deliver on more customer promises with smart omnichannel order fulfillment.

 Calculate your benefits The Order Management Market

Learn about key trends and drivers in the order management software market and see why IHL ranked IBM Sterling as a leader in this Retail Executive Advisory Program research study.

Your one-stop-shop for documentations, support, APIs, articles, blogs and many more.

Related products

Customize your order management system with products related to IBM Sterling Order Management or extend its capabilities through additional add-ons.

 IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising

Enhance shopper experiences from discovery to delivery.

IBM Sterling® Configure, Price and Quote

Transform and automate the configuration, pricing and quoting of complex products and services.

IBM Sterling® Call Center

Give your customer service representatives access to critical order fulfillment system features in a UI designed for call centers.

IBM Sterling® Order Management Supply Chain Resiliency

Manage your end-to-end supply chain with real-time visibility and actionable workflows powered by AI and machine learning.

