A complete order management system (OMS) provides a real-time view of all your supply chain as well as your inventory, plus customer and order data, through an intuitive user interface that’s accessible from sales counters and mobile devices. Next-gen, purpose-built tools provide cross-sell and up-sell recommendations, help standardize processes for inventory and task management, and enable flexible fulfillment options (such as wishlists, curbside pickup, buy online, pickup in store and ship from store) and management of returns across channels.
IBM Sterling® Store Engagement helps your store employees by providing omnichannel services in the store for fulfillment, product details and inventory management, task management and customer service.
Provide customers with personalized recommendations for up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.
Get inventory visibility with location data and an optimized pick, pack and ship or pickup process. Monitor and manage activities and tasks for employees.
Optimize working capital by accurately managing inventory, which includes conducting counts and consolidating inventory across store networks.
Offer compelling product information in store and provide quick mobile check-out and client-handling capabilities.
Drive sales through inventory visibility across the store network to save the sale.
Facilitate seamless in-store product purchases and check-outs through an omnichannel approach, eliminating the need for customers to wait in line.
Sally Beauty Holdings adapted to pandemic customer behavior shifts by implementing ship-from-store capabilities in only three weeks.
Fashion retail brand Eileen Fisher delivered consistent, high-quality customer experiences with omnichannel order management.
Follett Corporation, a provider of educational services and products, increased revenue by using IBM Sterling software to unify 1,200 online stores.
Discover the capabilities of IBM Sterling Store Engagement, which offers a range of features including BOPIS, ship from store, and cycle counting. It also supports various inventory tasks, exchanges, and more, all contributing to your company's benefit.
Calculate the benefits of using IBM Sterling Order Management to deliver on more customer promises with smart omnichannel order fulfillment.
Learn about key trends and drivers in the order management software market and see why IHL ranked IBM Sterling as a leader in this Retail Executive Advisory Program research study.
Your one-stop-shop for documentations, support, APIs, articles, blogs and many more.
Customize your order management system with products related to IBM Sterling Order Management or extend its capabilities through additional add-ons.
Enhance shopper experiences from discovery to delivery.
Transform and automate the configuration, pricing and quoting of complex products and services.
Give your customer service representatives access to critical order fulfillment system features in a UI designed for call centers.
Manage your end-to-end supply chain with real-time visibility and actionable workflows powered by AI and machine learning.