A complete order management system (OMS) provides a real-time view of all your supply chain as well as your inventory, plus customer and order data, through an intuitive user interface that’s accessible from sales counters and mobile devices. Next-gen, purpose-built tools provide cross-sell and up-sell recommendations, help standardize processes for inventory and task management, and enable flexible fulfillment options (such as wishlists, curbside pickup, buy online, pickup in store and ship from store) and management of returns across channels.

IBM Sterling® Store Engagement helps your store employees by providing omnichannel services in the store for fulfillment, product details and inventory management, task management and customer service.