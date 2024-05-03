Home Supply chain Sterling Order and Fulfillment CPQ IBM Sterling Configure, Price, Quote

IBM Sterling CPQ transforms and automates configuration, pricing and quoting of complex products and services

What CPQ software can do for your business

IBM Sterling CPQ transforms the buying and selling of complex products and services across all of your buyers' preferred channels to make it easier for your customer to buy from you. Our CPQ software solution guides eCommerce customers, sales teams, call center representatives, and partners to select the right products and ensure pricing is accurate. IBM Sterling CPQ helps you provide the buying experiences today's customers demand, while improving your sales productivity.
Benefits of IBM Sterling Configure, Price, Quote
Increase revenue

CPQ provides automated online sales process for accurate configuration of solution bundles with cross-sell, up-sell opportunities, which improves customer satisfaction and lowers call center volumes.

 Reduce costs

CPQ eliminates manual pricing execution with a centralized system that enforces pricing consistency and automates pricing changes while enabling business users to facilitate price maintenance.

 Save time, improve efficiency

CPQ lets staff and partners create, negotiate and convert quotes into orders, allowing more control of the quote process with visibility into quoting cycles from opportunity through order placement.
Related products IBM Sterling Order Management

Deliver a seamless omnichannel customer experience and optimize order fulfillment across locations in your supply chain.

 IBM Sterling Store Engagement

Provide store associates with mobile tools that help engage customers and deliver a highly personalized, in-store buying experience.

IBM Sterling Call Center

Fulfill complex order modification tasks with our comprehensive web-based order management application.

IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising

Sophisticated inventory promising to create next-generation omnichannel experiences.
