IBM Sterling CPQ transforms and automates configuration, pricing and quoting of complex products and services
IBM Sterling CPQ transforms the buying and selling of complex products and services across all of your buyers' preferred channels to make it easier for your customer to buy from you. Our CPQ software solution guides eCommerce customers, sales teams, call center representatives, and partners to select the right products and ensure pricing is accurate. IBM Sterling CPQ helps you provide the buying experiences today's customers demand, while improving your sales productivity.
CPQ provides automated online sales process for accurate configuration of solution bundles with cross-sell, up-sell opportunities, which improves customer satisfaction and lowers call center volumes.
CPQ eliminates manual pricing execution with a centralized system that enforces pricing consistency and automates pricing changes while enabling business users to facilitate price maintenance.
CPQ lets staff and partners create, negotiate and convert quotes into orders, allowing more control of the quote process with visibility into quoting cycles from opportunity through order placement.
Deliver a seamless omnichannel customer experience and optimize order fulfillment across locations in your supply chain.
Provide store associates with mobile tools that help engage customers and deliver a highly personalized, in-store buying experience.
Fulfill complex order modification tasks with our comprehensive web-based order management application.
Sophisticated inventory promising to create next-generation omnichannel experiences.