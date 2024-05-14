Follett Corporation

Follett used Sterling B2B Integrator, Sterling Order Management and MQ software to create 1,200 cooperating stores that share inventory, catalogs and order fulfillment. Because Follett had numerous existing systems in place when it implemented the order management system, it uses Sterling B2B Integrator software as a translation layer. All partner system data coming into or going out of Follett’s order management system moves through Sterling B2B Integrator, which translates data to the required format as needed.

Follett also uses MQ software to move information among its applications. Most of these MQ data exchanges are handled asynchronously. “This was an intentional architectural decision,” says Scherer. “It lets partner applications scale independently to run as quickly as they can and doesn’t slow the whole system down based on the slowest partner.”

The Sterling software offers numerous built-in features, including customized process flows, catalog management and a global catalog. The application also supports seasonal inventory. “Unlike regular retailers, who have one big busy holiday season, we have two rushes, a spring rush and a fall rush,” says Pete Bukantis, Manager of IT at Follett.

With the Sterling Order Management solution, Follett can also create business logic and rules for its inventory and orders. “If you want to buy a laptop, we'll ship it wherever you want. But if you're talking about pens, pencils and lower priced items, we really can't afford to send those around the country,” says Scherer. “We came up with this concept of the item type, which allowed us to establish different order fulfillment business rules at the item level based on, for example, unit margins. We also defined ‘infinite inventory’ items that always show as available online.”

Follett has also added drop-ship vendors to its business model. Drop-ship vendors are essentially business partners that sell products on the Follett websites. When Follett receives orders for products from a drop-ship vendor, the vendor can either ship directly to the customer or ship to the customer’s local store. “The great thing about our drop-ship vendor program is that it has really let us extend our assortment beyond what we can carry in our physical stores without increasing our inventory exposure risk,” says Scherer.