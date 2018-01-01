To operate as a single, agile team, leadership knew they needed to be on the same page about the facts of every supply chain disruption, which would be very well addressed with a control tower with near real-time, end-to-end visibility. The team believed it was critical to establish a single source of the truth across the company’s more than a dozen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, as well as other internal and external sources of data, including third-party logistics providers (3PL).4

As frequent early adopters of new technologies, the IBM supply chain team recognized that AI could help address multiple aspects of the inbound supply challenge. AI could draw data directly from the organization’s ERP systems and other relevant sources, analyze it in real-time, and serve up actionable insights to help the team make better decisions faster and take more confident action to resolve disruptions. 4

An AI-enabled control tower could also aggregate Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and produce related smart-alerts for specific personnel.

As noted in, The Evolution of the Transparent and Cognitive Supply Chain, "Some of the company’s risk management systems provided alerts. However, like an alert on a car dash panel, they didn’t provide information about the nature of the problem, or the technical details on how the problem could be solved. IBM thought it was critical to identify the elements associated with events, as well as the touchpoints in the network that needed to come together to address these issues. The leadership team defined an ideal alert … as characterized by immediate notification accompanied by the right information to make a decision." 4

The leadership team also decided to help speed the disruption-resolution process by leveraging virtual collaboration technology to quickly bring together the right being made by cross-enterprise and cross-functional teams. The team named these online collaboration platforms, Resolution Rooms. A new Resolution Room would be established for each key event, and AI would aid in the collaboration and decision-making process by providing intelligence relative to the situation in advance. Natural language processing capabilities allowed Resolution Room participants to ask IBM Watson questions and get immediate answers.

Finally, the leadership team wanted a better way to capture institutional and local knowledge and share it with the global team. They leveraged AI for this task as well. Because AI learns over time – and with each new data point and decision – they knew it was the best way to preserve the organization’s supply chain history, preferences and best practices to build a body of knowledge for the future.

IBM used this capability to develop Digital Playbooks that served as an AI data source and reference when teams were dealing with specific events in a Resolution Room. This enabled exponentially greater speed and accuracy in responding recurring supply chain challenges over time.