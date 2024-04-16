Apply the power of AI and the speed of automation to improve supply chain management, resiliency and sustainability
IBM Sterling® Supply Chain Intelligence Suite is an AI-based optimization and automation solution designed for organizations struggling to solve supply chain disruptions through traditional transformation. The products in the suite help facilitate a digital supply chain transformation, improving supply network resiliency and sustainability, increase agility and accelerate time-to-value through actionable insights, smarter workflows and intelligent automation.
Discover how sustainability practices can assist in building a more efficient and environmentally friendly supply chain.
Reduce the time it takes to trace items from store to farm from 7 days to 2.2 seconds.1
Reduce inventory levels by 18% to save on waste and cost.2
Reduce time needed for critical supply chain disruption management from days to hours.2
Identify and resolve critical supply chain issues faster with end-to-end visibility, advanced analytics and actionable workflows.
Make informed decisions with more accessible real-time data. Act from the same dashboard, based on predictions and recommendations provided.
Leverage the power of new technologies including open platforms, AI, IoT and automation to help customize workflows to predict, plan for and respond to complex supply chain challenges.
Trace and communicate product history more effectively. Monitor and alert on inventory age in real-time to maintain inventory freshness.
Benefit from a blockchain platform that enables companies to enhance their own data-sharing ecosystem with trusted supply chain partners.
Easily extend and personalize the solution to gain new insights and automate actions with custom data processing rules, dashboards and work queues for a competitive advantage.
Optimize food safety and quality management with purpose-built modules designed to help organizations comply with Food Safety Modernization Act regulations.
Dynamically map product supply chains with tools that enable the collection of data from your multi-tier supplier network and trace products back to their source.
Enable multi-party collaboration across complex supply chains to create end-to-end visibility and produce trusted, auditable product-level traceability records.
Capture and exchange product-level emissions data with supply chain partners and engage suppliers to enhance the reliability, accuracy and availability of scope 3 data.
Link identified supplier risk to supply chain transaction data to enhance actionable insights and accelerate response times to prevent disruptions and increase supply chain resiliency.
Aggregate data sources and manage exceptions across applications in near real time to create a single version of supply chain truth for collaboration across suppliers and customers.
Antonello Produce uses IBM Food Trust® to simplify product traceability from seed to store shelf.
This blockchain platform connects farmers and consumers to build shared value and transform the coffee industry.
The IBM supply chain team used AI to design a control tower solution that extends and connects existing inventory solutions and enterprise resource planning systems.
Deploy faster with help from IBM® Business Partners. Access their expertise with our technologies to implement, customize, integrate and more, or book a consultation with an expert to find out how your organization can benefit from the Supply Chain Intelligence Suite.