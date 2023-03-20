IBM Sterling Call Center: Product Usefulness and Ease of Use

It’s not uncommon to find enterprise software to go through different product lifecycle stages. Literature also shows that the relaunch of a product is a sign of a new phase in its development cycle. [1] IBM Sterling Call Center has reached such a milestone, and its core value proposition is being relaunched with new capabilities and a modernized User Interface (UI) that is useful and easy to use by both the Call Center Representative (CSR) and the developer implementing the application.

The customer-centric designs and product enhancements stem, in part, from a co-creation process between the users and the internal IBM teams through initiatives like the Sponsor User Program. This initiative allows the voice of the customer to influence the product design, roadmap and development processes which adopt generalizable customer inputs.

The new Call Center has adopted a Carbon Design System with an Angular-based UI that gives a consistent experience across all Sterling Order Management UI applications.

We see from the literature that when it comes to technology acceptance, “Perceived Usefulness” and “Perceived Ease-of-Use” play a key role in determining an individual’s likelihood of accepting the technology. [2] The question is then, how useful and productive is this latest iteration of the Call Center to its users interacting with their customers and to the developer implementing the application?