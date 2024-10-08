Announcing our generative AI-enabled IBM Sterling Call Center
Artificial Intelligence Business operations Business automation
8 October 2024

 

 
Author
Owen Chilongo Product Manager – IBM Sterling Call Center

Customer satisfaction hinges on swift, accurate and personalized service. Businesses, especially those operating e-commerce platforms, need call center solutions that are not just reactive but proactive, anticipating customer needs before they even reach a customer service representative (CSR). This is where our AI-enabled call center solutions come into play, offering a powerful blend of CSR productivity, enablement and timely resolutions to queries that lead to customer satisfaction. IBM brings emergent and innovative technologies into its products that not only meet customer needs but also their product experience.

IBM Sterling® Call Center now enables you to plug into watsonx.ai with pre-built generative AI use cases that leverage your critical enterprise data to improve agent efficiencies and reduce the time it takes to service order inquiries. Our foray into generative AI combines our expertise in order management data with IBM’s leadership in AI to bring you applications designed to take your business to the next level and produce outcomes you can trust.

The need for AI in call centers

With the proliferation of online shopping, customers expect instant responses and personalized experiences. The IBM Sterling Call Center empowers CSRs to provide useful and timely resolution. For example, if a customer forgets to apply a coupon to a purchase that has already been delivered, ta CSR can query the AI assistant to see if the customer request falls within policy without manually reading the policy document. If the ask falls within policy, the CSR can then instruct the AI assistant to apply the coupon code the customer forgot to add during the purchase. In addition to fostering quick resolution and customer satisfaction, these AI-infused capabilities can automate manual processes and create operational efficiencies for mundane activities.

Our AI-enabled solution

Our AI-driven solutions bring business value by introducing advanced capabilities that drive efficiencies, automate tasks and lower operational costs. With AI assistance, we improve both customer and user experiences while delivering actionable data analytics and insights. Leveraging the innovation of IBM Technology Expert Labs, we offer seamless integration, implementation and continuous improvement. Furthermore, our commitment to training and support maximizes time and cost value, enabling your business to thrive with cutting-edge AI technology.

  • Productivity boost: Using our AI assistant, CSRs can efficiently handle repetitive tasks like accessing policy guidelines or summarizing customer interaction histories. This capability gives CSRs more time to focus on more complex queries.
  • Precision in information: The AI-infused capabilities help surface precise, contextually relevant information so that customers receive accurate answers the first time, reducing follow-up queries and increasing customer satisfaction.
  • Seamless e-commerce integration: Through IBM Technology Expert Labs, businesses can integrate AI capabilities into e-commerce platforms. The AI assistant can be the first point of contact, streamlining the customer journey and handling common inquiries, tracking orders, and even troubleshooting before escalating to a human agent.
Backend architecture for easy deployment and customization
  • Scalability and flexibility: Our solution is built on a robust, scalable architecture that allows businesses of all sizes to deploy it with ease. Whether you’re a small e-commerce startup or a large enterprise, we can tailor our AI to meet your specific needs.
  • Customizable workflow: Our solution allows for customizations that align with your unique business processes, ensuring that it enhances rather than disrupts your operations.
  • Quick deployment: Our solution is designed for quick deployment, with minimal disruption to your existing systems. This means you can start reaping the benefits of AI assistance almost immediately.
Partner implementation

IBM Technology Expert Labs offers an implementation package that will help your business infuse and consume these AI capabilities, improving customer experience and bringing efficiency and productivity to your CSRs through the automation of mundane and manual tasks. This includes implementation skills, training, support, innovation, continuous improvement and domain expertise.

Incorporating generative AI into IBM Sterling Call Center not only enhances operational efficiency but also elevates the customer experience. By enabling precise, prompt responses and integrating seamlessly with your existing systems, our AI-enabled next gen call center solutioncan play a key role in staying ahead in the competitive e-commerce landscape. Invest in a solution that grows with your business and meets the ever-evolving demands of your customers.

To learn more about IBM Sterling® Call Center, contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner

See why IBM Sterling® Order Management System is the market leader in the 2024 IHL analyst report