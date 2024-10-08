Announcing our generative AI-enabled IBM Sterling Call Center

Customer satisfaction hinges on swift, accurate and personalized service. Businesses, especially those operating e-commerce platforms, need call center solutions that are not just reactive but proactive, anticipating customer needs before they even reach a customer service representative (CSR). This is where our AI-enabled call center solutions come into play, offering a powerful blend of CSR productivity, enablement and timely resolutions to queries that lead to customer satisfaction. IBM brings emergent and innovative technologies into its products that not only meet customer needs but also their product experience.

IBM Sterling® Call Center now enables you to plug into watsonx.ai with pre-built generative AI use cases that leverage your critical enterprise data to improve agent efficiencies and reduce the time it takes to service order inquiries. Our foray into generative AI combines our expertise in order management data with IBM’s leadership in AI to bring you applications designed to take your business to the next level and produce outcomes you can trust.