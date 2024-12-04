The winter holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year for retail sales, often accounting for a fifth of total retail sales. This year, US retail sales could reach a record-breaking USD 75 billion from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. A record 183.4 million people plan to shop in-store and online over the extended Thanksgiving weekend.

During the holidays, customers have high expectations for free, lightning-fast delivery and a seamless, reliable experience. Meeting these expectations is essential for maintaining customer loyalty and satisfaction.

How can your business ensure it is equipped to handle this sudden surge in demand while still delivering a seamless shopping experience that inspires customer loyalty?