It starts with establishing a culture that supports rapid growth and continuous improvement. “We see ourselves as an early-stage startup within IBM®,” explains Jason Erickson, Senior Technology Zone Manager, Automation, at IBM.

IBM Technology Zone (TechZone) is the single destination for all of IBM’s go-to-market teams and the IBM Business Partner ecosystem to provision and customize live demo environments. Within a few clicks, someone can access a wide variety of infrastructures and software solutions.

“A Tech Seller will log in to TechZone to spin up an instance of one product (for example, IBM Cloud Pak for Data) running on public cloud while at the same time a Business Partner is logging in to spin up an instance of another product (for example, IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation) running on premises. Multiply that by 500. This is what’s going on in TechZone every single day,” explains Erickson. These demo environments allow users to get direct experience with a new product and better understand how it can be implemented in their own environment and have an impact on their business. Because they’re intended for education and exploration, these environments are ephemeral. They last anywhere from a matter of hours to a matter of days.

“For the last few years, we’ve been dramatically expanding our operations and acquiring new users across IBM and our Business Partner ecosystem,” notes Erickson. “This has required us to quickly and safely build out an infrastructure to support their environments.” This is why TechZone turned to IBM Turbonomic®.