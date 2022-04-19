Home IT automation Turbonomic Case studies
See how customers across various industries leverage AI-powered automation and full-stack visibility to transform IT operations
Carhartt delivers a cloud-first strategy and achieves record holiday sales Read the case study
TechZone

Learn how Turbonomic enables a team of nine infrastructure engineers to provision 16,000 live demo environments each month.

 J.B. Hunt

Learn how a transportation leader helps ensure app performance in hybrid cloud. 

 Komatsu

Learn how a multinational manufacturing firm reduces cloud costs and helps assure application performance.

Providence

Learn how Providence protects the health of its cloud and hybrid environment using IBM Turbonomic.

 Capita

Learn how Capita implemented AI-powered automation to resource workloads across hybrid cloud.

 Rabobank

Learn how Rabobank uses full-stack visibility and AI-powered automation to manage its hybrid environment.
Initially, our top priority was to gain efficiency in our public cloud costs. But soon we saw that Turbonomic could do more with resource allocation. It could also help us prevent performance issues, not only in the public cloud but also in the private cloud. This set Turbonomic apart from other tools in the market. Dennys Ber Manager, IT Department Natura &Co Read the client story
Transform ITOps with IBM Turbonomic BlueIT

Learn how BlueIT ensures app performance and cuts carbon emissions.

 BBC Studios

Learn how BBC Studios implements automation to manage its IT environment.

 Metzler Bank

Learn how Metzler Bank ensures application performance and preserves client SLAs.

 O.C. Tanner

Learn how O.C. Tanner optimizes resources and focuses on innovation.

 IBM Hursley

Learn how IBM Hursley implements automation in its journey to carbon neutrality.

 Denver, Colorado

Learn how Denver bridges the gap between application owners and IT operations.

IBM CIO Organization

Learn how IBM CIO Organization optimizes resource allocation with Turbonomic automation.

 SulAmérica

Learn how SulAmérica leverages Turbonomic to optimize application response times as dynamic demand fluctuates.
