In the heart of Malaysia’s vibrant technology hub, Cyberjaya, Turkish Aerospace Malaysia (TUSAS Malaysia), a subsidiary of the renowned Turkish Aerospace Industries, embarked on a pioneering endeavor: establishing an engineering and design hub to contribute to the company’s ambition of becoming a top-10 global aerospace organization by 2030.

TUSAS Malaysia’s modest beginnings were marked by a handful of dedicated engineers working tirelessly to deliver sophisticated avionics systems and software solutions.

The Malaysian design hub faced stringent deadlines to deliver sophisticated and safe avionics systems and software solutions. Among the myriad challenges, adhering to industry standards was a primary driver for implementing the IBM® Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) platform. Standards such as DO-178 for Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification and DO-254 for Design Assurance Guidance for Airborne Electronic Hardware necessitate end-to-end traceability and high-quality development processes, which are nearly unattainable without an engineering platform like IBM ELM.