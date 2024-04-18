In the heart of Malaysia’s vibrant technology hub, Cyberjaya, Turkish Aerospace Malaysia (TUSAS Malaysia), a subsidiary of the renowned Turkish Aerospace Industries, embarked on a pioneering endeavor: establishing an engineering and design hub to contribute to the company’s ambition of becoming a top-10 global aerospace organization by 2030.
TUSAS Malaysia’s modest beginnings were marked by a handful of dedicated engineers working tirelessly to deliver sophisticated avionics systems and software solutions.
The Malaysian design hub faced stringent deadlines to deliver sophisticated and safe avionics systems and software solutions. Among the myriad challenges, adhering to industry standards was a primary driver for implementing the IBM® Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) platform. Standards such as DO-178 for Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification and DO-254 for Design Assurance Guidance for Airborne Electronic Hardware necessitate end-to-end traceability and high-quality development processes, which are nearly unattainable without an engineering platform like IBM ELM.
The catalyst for change emerged in 2022 when, seeking a robust and integrated digital engineering platform to transform its engineering development processes, TUSAS Malaysia choose IBM ELM.
This decision was driven by:
The IBM ELM platform provides TUSAS Malaysia with a powerful and integrated solution to optimize its engineering development processes.
The platform’s robust and market-leading Requirements Management capabilities allow precise definition, tracking and management of requirements, helping TUSAS Malaysia manage compliance with DO-178 and DO-254 guidelines. Workflow management with agile planning capabilities help foster collaboration among the various teams. For model-based design and development, ELM facilitates seamless collaboration between systems and software engineers, streamlining the translation of models into code. Moreover, the solution’s test management capabilities accelerate test automation and improve defects tracking.
The implementation of IBM ELM has enhanced TUSAS Malaysia’s engineering processes, enabling it to:
Tusas Malaysia’s journey from a modest office to a fully equipped building housing over 110 engineers is a testament to its commitment to innovation and excellence. With the support of IBM ELM, TUSAS Malaysia is poised to become a leading force in the aerospace industry, contributing to Malaysia’s growing reputation as a hub for advanced technological development. The company’s success story exemplifies the power of digital transformation in driving efficiency, collaboration and compliance, paving the way for a brighter future in the aerospace landscape.
TUSAS Malaysia (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a new branch office of Turkish Aerospace and serves as its first engineering and design office in Southeast Asia. It focuses on unmanned aerial vehicles, jet trainers, combat aircraft, helicopter projects and modernization programs for the global aviation ecosystem.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2024. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, March 2024.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
Microsoft, Windows, Windows NT, and the Windows logo are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States, other countries, or both.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client’s results will depend entirely on the client’s systems and services ordered. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.
The client is responsible for ensuring compliance with laws and regulations applicable to it. IBM does not provide legal advice or represent or warrant that its services or products will ensure that the client is in compliance with any law or regulation.