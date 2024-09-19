Accelerating responsible AI adoption with a new Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency

We’re at a watershed moment with generative AI. According to findings from the IBM Institute for Business Value, investment in generative AI is expected to grow nearly four times over the next two to three years. For enterprises that make the right investments in the technology it could deliver a strategic advantage that pays massive dividends. At IBM® we are committed to helping clients navigate this new reality and realize meaningful value from generative AI over the long term.

For our clients that choose to use AWS’ gen AI ecosystem of integrated services offerings to strategically position themselves for the future. IBM Consulting® makes it easy for them to take advantage of those capabilities and get the most out of their investments.

Today we are proud to announce that IBM Consulting has earned the AWS Generative AI Competency. This significant milestone underscores IBM’s focus on helping joint clients harness the power of AWS generative AI services and capabilities to drive business transformations and accelerate hybrid cloud journeys. It also reaffirms IBM’s commitment to deepening its AWS expertise to better help clients innovate by using generative AI.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates IBM Consulting as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in helping enterprises operationalize and derive value from AWS generative AI technology.

To receive the designation, the IBM Consulting team went through a rigorous technical validation process, which required demonstrable expertise in AWS generative AI native services. For IBM Consulting, earning this competency signifies its ability to deliver the latest advancements in AI, powered by AWS, to its clients including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker Jumpstart, and Amazon Q–and drive real business outcomes with these technologies.

One example of IBM’s work that demonstrates its expertise in envisioning and designing an enterprise genAI platform leveraging AWS is with a Fortune 500 company that wanted to establish a path to production and scale genAI adoption across the enterprise and required a partner to translate genAI proof of concepts to production scale operations. IBM Consulting worked with the company to design a genAI platform that provides reusable components as-a-service to help developers reduce redundancy and drive rapid genAI app development in a secured and standard based approach.