Edison, headquartered in Italy, is Europe's oldest energy provider. The 135-year-old utility produces and sells electricity and natural gas. It also provides energy and environmental services.
To bolster Italy's energy security and economic resilience, Edison is committed to diversifying its gas supply sources and supply chain routes. The company also promotes responsible gas use and gas alternatives to help decarbonize the transportation sector.
In 2021, as the outcome of an IT cloud strategy consultancy, Edison embarked on a program to migrate its applications to cloud. This initiative included the project to modernize the SAP system and migrate it to AWS Cloud within 18 months. The goal was to digitalize the process, introduce new SAP functionalities using SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba and SAP BTP, and simultaneously decrease infrastructure costs and improve efficiency.
Due to a solid 20-year relationship built on trust and excellent service, Edison chose to work with IBM. The transformation plan managed by IBM Consulting® included innovating and digitizing processes for Procurement, Finance, Asset Management, Logistics, HR and Reporting and Analytics. It also involved introducing new functionalities, upgrading systems, and moving from an on-premises solution to AWS Cloud.
This project included tools from IBM partners such as SNP and Panaya. IBM played a pivotal role in orchestrating and coordinating the activities of all different parties. It was the first case in Italy where SNP and Panaya were used together for assessment and migration. SNP provided Crystal Bridge software, which mapped Edison's processes and data before the transformation began. That visibility empowered Edison to determine what data to migrate or delete, helping it upgrade more securely. IBM did a hybrid migration based on the SNP tool (T-Bone).
Panaya, meanwhile, provided a tool that enabled automatic data analysis and customization capabilities that accelerated testing. The project began in September 2021, with the plan to complete within 18 months. It was over in February 2023 on time and within budget.
The successful project implementation, partner collaboration, and hybrid approach made it possible to:
The transition to SAP S/4HANA was designed to help Edison meet new business needs, continue its architectural consolidation, and optimize cloud migration. Multiple processes were improved, including treasury, quote-to-cash (Q2C), procure-to-pay (P2P), accounting, tax and procurement.
Edison simplified the user experience by deploying a new, easy-to-use advanced interface. Also, new capabilities such as visual analytics, dashboards and end-to-end monitoring fostered transparency and collaboration. Now, Edison can transition from costly data centers to hybrid cloud.
Edison EDF Group (link resides outside of ibm.com) carries out integrated activities along the gas and electricity value chain and is a key player in Italy’s energy transition. Its goal is to bring production from renewable sources to 40% of the production mix by 2030. Edison wants to set sustainability targets that guide development in the fields of low-carbon power generation, sustainable mobility, and energy services.
