Edison, headquartered in Italy, is Europe's oldest energy provider. The 135-year-old utility produces and sells electricity and natural gas. It also provides energy and environmental services.

To bolster Italy's energy security and economic resilience, Edison is committed to diversifying its gas supply sources and supply chain routes. The company also promotes responsible gas use and gas alternatives to help decarbonize the transportation sector.



In 2021, as the outcome of an IT cloud strategy consultancy, Edison embarked on a program to migrate its applications to cloud. This initiative included the project to modernize the SAP system and migrate it to AWS Cloud within 18 months. The goal was to digitalize the process, introduce new SAP functionalities using SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba and SAP BTP, and simultaneously decrease infrastructure costs and improve efficiency.

