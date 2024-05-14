Fulfilling this mission means deploying next-generation digital solutions that are adaptable to a dynamic, growing market.

“In the UK, 22 million homes and businesses need to have various decarbonization measures applied if we are to hit the net zero target,” says Fiona Humphreys, CIO at E.ON UK. “The pace at which we must grow to support this challenge means implementing digital systems that can change and adapt to the market and scale at pace.”

These requirements led to a decision to replace the legacy contact center platform. It was used by more than 1,000 agents across five specialist units in E.ON’s solutions business to communicate with customers through voice, email, mobile and web channels.

“We needed a more scalable, flexible solution based on modern architecture that would support our move to net zero,” says Suky Dulay, Head of Digital Transformation at E.ON, “one that would help to provide our customers at home and in business with smart, personalized and sustainable energy solutions.”