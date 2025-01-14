IBM + AWS: Transforming Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) with generative AI

Together, IBM and AWS have developed a joint gen AI-based SDLC solution, which is now available on AWS Marketplace. The solution automates the use of company architecture standards, assets, security, available APIs, quality standards and documentation models helping ensure that all artifacts comply with approved and defined policies within the organization’s SLDC.

To achieve the benefits mentioned earlier at scale in a sustainable manner, we apply a thoughtful and deliberate approach for integrating generative AI into every SDLC. Such an approach involves adapting our solution to the reality of each organization’s needs and SDLC, which is essential for achieving optimal results.

An interesting observation and challenge of generative AI is that it often produces different results when given the same input. Just like when two different developers being asked to solve the same problem, generative AI produces similar, but not identical, results. Hence, there’s a need for a new set of frictionless guidelines, guardrails, and controls to achieve quality and consistency with different generative AI results, at scale.

These redesigned standardized procedures are key to delivering high-quality standards throughout, while facilitating handovers between teams, so all team members can understand and work with the results generated by generative AI. Furthermore, the technology can drive increased visibility into which stage of the development process is at, improving project management and tracking.