In the face of today’s rapidly-evolving digital landscape, businesses are embracing cloud adoption to drive innovation and growth. However, this journey comes with its own set of challenges such as ensuring security and compliance in the cloud, poor visibility, resource intensive processes, limited expertise, and complex regulations which all result in misconfigurations and policy drift. These challenges hinder cloud adoption and put organizations at risk of security breaches and non-compliance penalties.
That’s why IBM and AWS developed Autonomous Security for Cloud (ASC), an IBM solution that revolutionizes how businesses approach cloud adoption. By integrating AWS Bedrock’s cutting-edge AI technology, it automates and streamlines security and compliance tasks to address misconfigurations and policy drift. Our solution is a game-changer in enabling businesses to accelerate their cloud adoption journey with confidence. With Autonomous Security for Cloud, you can ensure higher security standard from the get-go, significantly reducing the manual effort and time traditionally required to achieve compliance. You’ll reap a plethora of benefits including automated deployment, continuous monitoring, AI-driven compliance monitoring, and drift detection with autonomous remediation. This results in reduced risk of breaches, lower operational costs, and faster, simplified cloud resource deployment.
Employs AI to meticulously tailor the AWS environment, ensuring it aligns perfectly with customer-specific internal policies. This approach guarantees that every deployment is compliant from the start, significantly reducing the need for manual checks and streamlining the entire deployment process. It enhances efficiency and security, making cloud adoption smoother and more reliable.
Leverages a constantly evolving AI model to ensure compliance with the latest standards. This dynamic system automatically adjusts to regulatory changes, maintaining alignment with both current and future regulations. It provides peace of mind by ensuring compliance, reducing the risk of non-compliance penalties, and enhancing operational agility in the regulatory landscape.
Leveraging AI for detecting and responding to security threats across the network with precision. The AI model, trained on diverse threat data, identifies potential risks, executing both automatic and semi-automatic responses to mitigate threats swiftly. This minimizes risk and strengthens the security framework, keeping the cloud environment safe and resilient.
ASC analyzes each client’s unique regulatory and policy documentation to infer a fully tailored compliance framework that aligns precisely with their specific business requirements.
Traditional CSPM tools evaluate workloads against fixed industry standards, like PCI.
ASC’s Gen AI-driven capabilities autonomously deploy AWS controls for client workloads based on a tailored framework.
CSPM tools typically rely on reactive alerts for configurations issues, requiring manual intervention.
ASC continuously ingests documentation on evolving standards and client policies, identifies impacted workloads and updates the corresponding AWS security configurations.
CSPM compliance packs requires manual reference.
Jayesh is a global product management leader for IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services' Cyber Trust portfolio. He has over 22 years of experience in designing and delivering cybersecurity services to clients across the world, drawing from a wide breadth of technical knowledge across industries and security domains.
Akram is an experienced product manager with IBM Consulting, Cybersecurity Services. Client-focused and committed to crafting innovative cybersecurity solutions, he addresses ever-evolving challenges with an eye for meticulous competitor assessments and strategic insights. His contributions have significantly enhanced the cloud security services portfolio, and he consistently empowers clients throughout their secure cloud journey across platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP.
Abhijit is an experienced leader with successful track record of driving transformation led Information Security programs for clients globally. His expertise includes, hybrid and multi cloud security strategy, design and delivery, enterprise identity and access management and governance, managed security services, and risk and compliance automation.
Souvik has over 23 years of experience with a strong background in cyber security technology architecture and consulting with several top tier organizations across UK and EU. In his current role, he is responsible for heading IBM’s engineering and development of multi cloud security solutions, use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhancing cybersecurity defenses, potential AI-driven security solutions, such as anomaly detection, behavior analysis, and automated threat response.
Srinivas is a technical leader and a subject matter expert in Information Security. Srini has degrees in Technology and Business Administration, and has a cumulative experience of 20+ years. As an IBM Distinguished Engineer he is a key technical leader for IBM XForce Protection Platform, Security Services. A believer in secure by design concepts, he has incorporated automation to enable security technologies and services at cloud speed delivered through IBM Cloud Security Services. He works with a team at IBM Security Services to design, deliver, and scale security solutions throughout the client base. Srini has 5 patents and has various filings in areas of security analytics, threat monitoring and response, and blockchain disclosures under review.
Banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions face significant challenges related to protecting sensitive customer data and preventing financial fraud. By automating processes traditionally handled manually, ASC offers robust security and monitoring that can safeguard sensitive customer data and reduce the risk of financial fraud.
Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers rely heavily on new digital technologies to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of patient records, complying with regulations like HIPAA and HITECH. By leveraging technologies like ASC, capable of continuously assessing and enforcing appropriate safeguards, healthcare organizations can reduce operational burdens while improving overall service quality of trustworthiness.
Manufacturers from aerospace to automotive face an increasing data attack service and complex regulation and compliance with industry benchmarks. With ASC, manufacturing organizations benefit from continual surveillance paired alongside adaptive response to defend against potential breaches and align configuration and compliance efforts.
Entities operating under federal, state, and local governments confront diverse sets of guidelines and mandates, ranging from FedRAMP, FISMA, to NIST standards. With ASC, government and public sector organizations leverage comprehensive tools to navigate complex fulfillment of security requirements, seamlessly.
