In the face of today’s rapidly-evolving digital landscape, businesses are embracing cloud adoption to drive innovation and growth. However, this journey comes with its own set of challenges such as ensuring security and compliance in the cloud, poor visibility, resource intensive processes, limited expertise, and complex regulations which all result in misconfigurations and policy drift. These challenges hinder cloud adoption and put organizations at risk of security breaches and non-compliance penalties.

That’s why IBM and AWS developed Autonomous Security for Cloud (ASC), an IBM solution that revolutionizes how businesses approach cloud adoption. By integrating AWS Bedrock’s cutting-edge AI technology, it automates and streamlines security and compliance tasks to address misconfigurations and policy drift. Our solution is a game-changer in enabling businesses to accelerate their cloud adoption journey with confidence. With Autonomous Security for Cloud, you can ensure higher security standard from the get-go, significantly reducing the manual effort and time traditionally required to achieve compliance. You’ll reap a plethora of benefits including automated deployment, continuous monitoring, AI-driven compliance monitoring, and drift detection with autonomous remediation. This results in reduced risk of breaches, lower operational costs, and faster, simplified cloud resource deployment.

Don’t get left behind. Accelerate your cloud adoption journey with confidence with Autonomous Security for Cloud.