Drive higher utilization and consolidation with reliability, end to end encryption and flexible consumption options
For over 35 years, clients have relied on IBM® Power® to deploy their Oracle database and application workloads. Organizations, both big and small, can take advantage of Power’s class leading reliability1 and security2 as well as its advanced recovery, self-healing and diagnostic capabilities designed to reduce application downtime.
Explore our client success stories to see how we are partnering to improve organization outcomes: Sicredi, TNPL, NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland, Datavision, and Copel.
IBM Power and AIX® keep your critical Oracle workloads protected and available while reducing costs.2
Automatically deploy a “cloud ready” OS capable of meeting any organization’s private cloud requirements with IBM PowerVC.
IBM Power supports the most demanding workloads and provides 99.999% of reliability to maintain maximum availability.1
Leverage Power LPAR and DLPAR eligibility for Oracle hard partitioning, clients can license only this Power cores available to Oracle software.
Improve manageability and scalability ensuring consistent and repeatable outcomes by leveraging our enhanced and expanded automation portfolio for Oracle workloads, built on Ansible.
Benefit from Top-to-Bottom security in Power with trusted boot, main memory encryption, run-time verification of OS files, and role-based access and execution control with PowerSC.
Partnering together for more than 20 years, IBM® has assisted Sicredi in maintaining its commitment to its clients.
This paper outlines the steps required to deploy Oracle® Real Application Cluster (RAC) on AIX on the IBM® Power Systems Virtual Server infrastructure.
Learn how an upgrade could potentially save you on licensing and energy costs.
Learn how consumption-based pricing on IBM Power can help you quickly scale your IT infrastructure up or down to optimize costs, while quickly adapting to a dynamic business environment.
Learn how you can improve Oracle Database clients running on IBM Power by further decreasing human error through the introduction of automation.
Learn how to implement an Oracle Data Guard solution across two IBM® Power® Virtual Server data centers around the key components, including IBM AIX, IBM Power Virtual Server, Oracle Data Guard, and the OLTP workload.
Discover how IBM Power Systems and IBM AIX features deliver technological capabilities to run Oracle workloads.
Count on IBM Power to provide the same level of assistance that we have provided over three decades to more than 80,000 customers.
Overview on how Oracle Database Administrators (DBAs) can migrate AIX-based Oracle databases from IBM Power to Power Virtual Server.