For many years, NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland had run customers’ traditional SAP ERP applications on IBM Power Systems with great success. Based on its previous experience, the company decided to trial SAP ERP powered by SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems, and found that the IBM platform was an excellent fit with its requirements.

Tomasz Piętak, Cloud Solutions Architect at NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland, recalls, “We had been using IBM Power Systems for around eight years previously, and we were very happy with the platform. In the past, we had reserved IBM Power Systems primarily for our most demanding customers, and we knew from experience that the servers would continue to perform well even under constant, very high utilization. For us, IBM Power Systems stands for reliability and stability, and that was precisely what we wanted to deliver for our SAP ERP powered by SAP HANA hosting services.”



NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland deployed IBM Power Systems in a Tailored Datacenter Integration (TDI) approach—utilizing existing infrastructure to run SAP HANA rather than purchasing new dedicated hardware. The company engaged IBM Systems Lab Services for the initial deployment, and purchased the servers, paid in flat monthly installments through a five-year contract arranged by IBM Global Financing. Since then, NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland has onboarded many additional customers for the new service and has expanded its IBM Power Systems footprint, completing these subsequent implementations independently.



Today, NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland runs the majority of customers’ SAP HANA instances on IBM Power Systems, including business-critical systems. SAP ERP powered by SAP HANA runs on IBM Power Systems E950 servers, each running on the latest generation IBM POWER9® processors. These servers are virtualized using IBM PowerVM® and run the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications (link resides outside of ibm.com) operating system. In total, NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland runs more than 220 virtual machines—known as logical partitions (LPARs)—on its IBM Power Systems servers, and has one of the country’s largest installation bases for SAP ERP powered by SAP HANA.



More recently, SAP launched SAP S/4HANA—an entirely new generation of ERP. NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland currently serves several customers with SAP S/4HANA hosting services running on IBM Power Systems and IBM FlashSystem.



Additionally, NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland continues to run traditional SAP ERP applications supported by other databases, using the IBM AIX® operating system running on IBM Power Systems E950 servers.



Tomasz Piętak adds, “We use IBM Power Systems to run a private cloud through which our customers can access their SAP applications. Our offering is SAP-as-a-Service, we can give you everything you need to run SAP, from the infrastructure and hypervisor right through to the operating system and applications, all in one neat package.”

