Copel is responsible for providing electricity to more than 4.5 million customers in the Brazilian state of Paraná. As with any modern economy, this vibrant, thriving area would be severely impacted without electricity. As the service provider, loss of performance and availability for Copel’s core business systems could therefore have serious repercussions.

On top of the utility services, Copel also provides broadband internet services—another economically important amenity—to a fast-growing set of more than 200,000 subscribers. With the business projected to continue growing rapidly, the IT team recognized that the existing server infrastructure was no longer able to handle the increasing demands.

In IT parlance, “keeping the lights on” means making sure that existing systems continue to run optimally; for Copel, this phrase also has a more literal meaning. Knowing that performance issues would escalate as workload increased, the company needed to upgrade its servers to ensure a smooth supply of electricity and broadband to homes and businesses.

Vicente Sloboda, Technical Support Analyst at Copel, explains: “Our IT strategy at Copel involves a hardware refresh every five years, in line with warranty and support terms. This refresh was overdue, and the ongoing business expansion was beginning to cause performance problems.

“Our core applications, especially the billing system, are heavily dependent on Oracle Database, and we no longer had sufficient hardware resources to achieve the performance levels we needed. We estimate that our Oracle Database workload will grow by around 15 percent per year for the next five years, and our position was clearly not sustainable.”