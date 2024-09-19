In one specific example, TCS reviewed the challenge facing a leading bank in Israel. The bank’s legacy environment was costly to operate, and the system architecture could not scale up to meet the demands of increased workload.



As the legacy systems approached full capacity, response times showed first signs of degradation, affecting the bank’s core applications. High latency was causing delays between selecting an option on a mobile or online app and receiving a response, which was adversely impacting the experience for both corporate customers and consumer account-holders.



TCS proposed to resolve these latency and scalability issues by creating a new fully managed data storage service for the bank, built around IBM FlashSystem® 9500. TCS worked with Harel Information Technologies, one of the leading IT infrastructure providers in Israel and an IBM Business Partner, to source, configure and implement the FlashSystem technology. Based in Tel Aviv, Harel employs more than 100 IT specialists, offering a comprehensive range of business solutions, from rugged laptops and tablets to high-performance computing and cloud services.



The market-leading IBM FlashSystem 9500 storage solution provides the capacity and performance to manage exceptionally high transactional and data workloads, in addition to helping protect data from accidental loss or deliberate attack.



FlashSystem 9500 combines IBM FlashCore® Modules, NVMe architecture, and AI-powered features, and has the ability to detect and prevent potential cyberattacks in real time. For protection against ransomware, it uses IBM Cyber Vault to preserve air-gapped, read-only copies of data so that systems can be rapidly recovered if the production copy of data is encrypted by malware.



Built with scalability in mind, FlashSystem 9500 enables new capacity to be added without service disruption, up to a total of 4.5 PB in a 4U rack drawer. The deployment in this case covers three locations, with backup and recovery provided by the embedded tools provided by IBM FlashSystem.



Chen Kamer says, “It’s been a smooth journey working with IBM because of our strong global partnership that spans diverse technologies and domains, and its long history of excellence and reputation for reliability. Innovations such as the detection of malware in real time show how IBM is bringing capabilities from the highly respected mainframe world directly into modern IBM Power® servers and FlashSystem. In turn, TCS leverages those advantages, drawing on our worldwide expertise and experience to add fully managed services for global clients.”