Today’s business and retail banking customers expect fast, seamless banking and financial services across multiple digital platforms. As security technologies have matured, all users have become more familiar and comfortable with multichannel banking, and even corporate finance and treasury departments now expect a consumer-style user experience, speed and convenience.
However, many large banks and financial institutions find it challenging to keep pace with change while also preserving the security, reliability and availability of banking services. These organizations have typically built up their applications and the supporting infrastructure over years or even decades. And while their systems are undoubtedly robust, they can be costly to run and slow to adapt to new requirements. In addition, the increased processing and storage capacity of new technologies makes a compelling case for modernization, offering banks the opportunity to reduce operational costs, boost environmental performance, and improve the end-user experience.
Modernizing legacy systems is often considered to be costly, risky and time-consuming, and many financial organizations engage external specialists. Recognizing the power of this model, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) developed and offers fully managed IT infrastructure solutions.
In one specific example, TCS reviewed the challenge facing a leading bank in Israel. The bank’s legacy environment was costly to operate, and the system architecture could not scale up to meet the demands of increased workload.
As the legacy systems approached full capacity, response times showed first signs of degradation, affecting the bank’s core applications. High latency was causing delays between selecting an option on a mobile or online app and receiving a response, which was adversely impacting the experience for both corporate customers and consumer account-holders.
TCS proposed to resolve these latency and scalability issues by creating a new fully managed data storage service for the bank, built around IBM FlashSystem® 9500. TCS worked with Harel Information Technologies, one of the leading IT infrastructure providers in Israel and an IBM Business Partner, to source, configure and implement the FlashSystem technology. Based in Tel Aviv, Harel employs more than 100 IT specialists, offering a comprehensive range of business solutions, from rugged laptops and tablets to high-performance computing and cloud services.
The market-leading IBM FlashSystem 9500 storage solution provides the capacity and performance to manage exceptionally high transactional and data workloads, in addition to helping protect data from accidental loss or deliberate attack.
FlashSystem 9500 combines IBM FlashCore® Modules, NVMe architecture, and AI-powered features, and has the ability to detect and prevent potential cyberattacks in real time. For protection against ransomware, it uses IBM Cyber Vault to preserve air-gapped, read-only copies of data so that systems can be rapidly recovered if the production copy of data is encrypted by malware.
Built with scalability in mind, FlashSystem 9500 enables new capacity to be added without service disruption, up to a total of 4.5 PB in a 4U rack drawer. The deployment in this case covers three locations, with backup and recovery provided by the embedded tools provided by IBM FlashSystem.
Chen Kamer says, “It’s been a smooth journey working with IBM because of our strong global partnership that spans diverse technologies and domains, and its long history of excellence and reputation for reliability. Innovations such as the detection of malware in real time show how IBM is bringing capabilities from the highly respected mainframe world directly into modern IBM Power® servers and FlashSystem. In turn, TCS leverages those advantages, drawing on our worldwide expertise and experience to add fully managed services for global clients.”
The TCS managed service that leverages IBM FlashSystem 9500 is helping to solve the key legacy modernization challenges facing this bank and other financial institutions. With TCS responsible for infrastructure and service delivery, the bank can focus fully on customer-centered work and adding value.
FlashSystem delivers significantly lower latency for access to stored data. As a result, the bank’s customers enjoy seamless, low-latency services across all digital channels, enhancing their experience and boosting satisfaction and loyalty.
“In the digital world, customers need to feel confident that they are directly connected to, and in control of, their finances,” says Chen Kamer. “Any latency in a digital service therefore creates a sense of disconnection and uncertainty. With fully managed services from TCS and leveraging IBM FlashSystem technology, we have reduced the latency and given the bank’s customers a seamless, confidence-inspiring experience.”
FlashSystem also offers reduced costs of operation and improved environmental performance. With reduced total power consumption compared to the legacy systems it replaced, and lower power consumption per GB of storage capacity, the solution provides cost and carbon savings to the bank.
Chen Kamer concludes, “Tata Consultancy Services continues to develop advanced solutions and fully managed services that cover the complete workflow for the financial sector in Israel. By incorporating innovative technologies such as IBM FlashSystem, TCS is offering its client enhanced cyber resilience, increased scalability and improved environmental performance. As data volumes relentlessly increase, TCS and IBM can bring capacity and flexibility to the market, ready for the next growth era in the banking, financial services and insurance sector in Israel.”
Tata Consultancy Services (link resides outside of ibm.com) provides strategic technology, consulting, and business solutions advice to the world’s largest businesses. Founded in 1968, the company employs over 600,000 people globally, and generates annual revenue of more than $29 billion.
Harel Information Technologies (link resides outside of ibm.com) was founded in 1989. The company provides end-to-end solutions, including hardware, service and support, turn-key projects, technical infrastructures designs. All through widespread operations and IT project management across the country. The company operates a national service and call-center support. With more than 100 employees, Harel is among the three leading integration companies in Israel.
