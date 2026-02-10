Be the first to know

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5600

Faster threat detection, improved performance & power efficiency.

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5600 server modules
Enterprise-grade storage that grows with you

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5600 is an entry-level NVMe all-flash solution that provides exceptional cybersecurity features, impressive density, and outstanding performance. Designed for customers with small, mixed workloads demanding a combination of performance, scalability, and security features.

High performance redundancy

12 NVMe high-availability flash devices in a 1U storage enclosure drawer with fully redundant canister components prevent a single point of failure.
Scalable for environment of any size

Smart, self-optimizing solution is easily managed, enabling organizations to overcome storage challenges as they grow.
Affordable, high-value solution

High-density tiers of flash storage in an affordable package includes compression and AI-powered predictive analytics.
Cyber resilient to the core

FlashCore Module 4 (FCM4) continuously monitors data from every I/O using MK models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than 1 minute.1
Specifications:
Effective maximum capacity within a single enclosure:
- 2.4 PBe (1U enclosure)		Max bandwidth:
- 30 GB/s
 		Connectivity (standard):
- 25/10 GB/s iSCSI or NVMe/TCP		Max I/O Ports: 
- 16 

Effective maximum capacity in FlashSystem grid:
- 77PBe		Memory: 
- 256 GB
- 512 GB		Connectivity: (Optional)
- 64 GB/s FC or NVMe/FC
- 32 GB/s FC or NVMe/FC
- 100/40 GB/s iSCSI or NVMe/TCP
- 25/10 GB/s iSCSI or NVMe/TCP		Max IOPs (4K read hit)
- 2.6M 

Use cases

Storage sustainability
Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference.
Lights out data center
View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering.
More cyber resilience
Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack.
Storage data analytics
Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight., using tools built with flash storage analytics.

Resources

Stay ahead of cyber threats!
Discover the new Operational Resilience bundle with IBM FlashSystem, Storage Insights Pro, and extra cache — all at an unbeatable price. Find out more now!
Mastering Block Storage Data Protection and Implementing Data Automation with IBM FlashSystem
Mastering Block Storage Data Protection and Implementing Data Automation with IBM FlashSystem
Boost your data security now with IBM Power Cyber Vault
Discover the ultimate solution against today’s threats! Witness a demonstration of cyber-resilient storage that can transform your organization’s security posture.
GBSBank- Creating customer-focused banking services
Read how GBSBank inspires trust with help from high-performance, ultra-resilient IBM Storage
Footnotes

Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.

