Gospodarczy Bank Spółdzielczy w Barlinku (GBSBank), a co-operative bank in Poland, is rising to that challenge. The bank is looking to build on a 75-year history of innovation to delight existing customers and entice new prospects.

Roland Węgrzynowski, Director of the Technology team at Gospodarczy Bank Spółdzielczy w Barlinku, explains, “We are not an ordinary bank. Our priority is developing close personal relationships with our customers. And we don’t shy away from harnessing the latest technology to enhance our offering. For example, in 1998 we were one of the first banks in Poland to introduce a payment card featuring a microchip, beating Visa and Mastercard to the Polish market.”

As part of its program of continual improvement, GBSBank is adopting a new approach to interacting with customers and prospects. The bank will encourage them to submit queries electronically, through its website and email forms. It will then direct each query to the right specialist on staff, who can provide a tailored response.

“Our strategy is to optimize the customer experience and increase opportunities for up-selling and cross-selling by connecting people with our in-house experts,” says Węgrzynowski. “But this new approach required greater dependence on technology, which put added pressure on our existing IT infrastructure. It was vital that we enable consistent, rapid access to data and non-stop availability in the face of higher demand.”

GBSBank decided the time was right for a refresh of the storage platform supporting its Oracle databases and virtualized systems. The bank targeted higher performance, resilience and scalability. Węgrzynowski adds, “We’re anticipating huge data growth, driven by our modernization efforts and digitalization of paper-based processes. We wanted to be prepared and take our time over any changes to ensure that our customers were insulated from disruption.”