Cyber Resilience

Designed to provide resilient data storage in the event of a cyber-attack, IBM FlashSystem offers new smart technology enabled by FCM4 and designed to continuously monitor statistics gathered from every single I/O. FlashSystem uses machine learning models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than a minute. Ensuring your business is protected before a cyber-attack.1
Integrated with IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM FlashSystem provides storage protection based on immutable copies of data that are intelligently separated from production environments. These copies are safeguarded and cannot be modified or deleted by anyone, and only accessible by authorized administrators. Affording you the cyber resiliency necessary to ensure immediate access to recovery sets as the basis of your response strategies.
Don't just store, accelerate. IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 is the perfect all-in-one hybrid cloud solution for medium and large organizations. With flash and AI, you can deploy the most cost efficient and powerful storage solution on the market.
This is enterprise-class storage. The IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 is designed for mid-range workloads. It provides high performance redundancy and smart, self-optimizing containerized solutions for sensitive data.
Be prepared for what's next. IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500 storage management systems use artificial intelligence and flash-based technology to provide data security, scalability, and reliability on demand.
1Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.