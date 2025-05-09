Cyber Resilience

More Resilient Data Storage

Designed to provide resilient data storage in the event of a cyber-attack, IBM FlashSystem offers new smart technology enabled by FCM4 and designed to continuously monitor statistics gathered from every single I/O. FlashSystem uses machine learning models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than a minute. Ensuring your business is protected before a cyber-attack.1

Cyber Resilience Assessment

Find out how prepared your business is against cyber attacks and ensure compliance with a complex web of regulations like the EU DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act), GLBA (Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act), FISMA (Federal Information Security Modernization Act), DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection  Act), NIS-2, as well as similar frameworks in different regions of the world.

Layers of Technology Strengthen Cyber Resilience

Integrated with IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM FlashSystem provides storage protection based on immutable copies of data that are intelligently separated from production environments. These copies are safeguarded and cannot be modified or deleted by anyone, and only accessible by authorized administrators. Affording you the cyber resiliency necessary to ensure immediate access to recovery sets as the basis of your response strategies.
Fast. Smart. Affordable hybrid cloud-enabled storage solutions. Take advantage of enterprise-quality embedded software and OS that can breathe new life into your legacy storage systems and protect you against that cyberattack that's just around the corner. Compact design for space-constrained edge locations with consistent capabilities and high availability for on-prem and hybrid. Ideal for edge storage, virtual and containerized environments. IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300

 

Don't just store, accelerate. IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300 is the perfect all-in-one hybrid cloud solution for medium and large organizations. With flash and AI, you can deploy the most cost efficient and powerful storage solution on the market.

  • Up to 1.8PBs of effective capacity in 1U (@ 2:1 compression)
  • Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIs
  • As fast as 50μs latency
 IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

 

This is enterprise-class storage. The IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300 is designed for mid-range workloads. It provides high performance redundancy and smart, self-optimizing containerized solutions for sensitive data.

  • Up to 3.8PBe of effective capacity in 2U (@ 5:1 data reduction)
  • Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe
  • As fast as 50μs latency
 IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

 

Be prepared for what's next. IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500 storage management systems use artificial intelligence and flash-based technology to provide data security, scalability, and reliability on demand.

  • Up to 7.9PBe of effective capacity in 4U (@ 3:1 data reduction)
  • Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe
  • As fast as 50μs latency
 
Other use cases
Storage Sustainability
Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference. FlashSystem devices leverage IBM FlashCore Modules with computational storage compression capabilities providing storage consolidation and power efficiency differentiation. As your data grows, ensure your energy shrinks.
Storage data analytics
Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight. Process your data and gain deeper insights at lightning speed, whether on-premises or in the cloud, using tools built with flash storage analytics.
Lights out data center
View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering. Powered by IBM Storage Virtualize, FlashSystem makes it easy to manage data across all systems while modernizing your legacy storage capabilities.
Footnotes

1Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.