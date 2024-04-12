For almost 20 years, Norsk helsenett SF (NHN) has been tasked with providing the robust and secure ICT infrastructure that supports electronic interaction between the many participants in the Norwegian health and care sector. NHN is also responsible for the operation of HelseCERT, the sector’s center for information security. Norway’s healthcare system is one of the finest in the world, and this infrastructure needs to be equal to the task.

In 2022, NHN decided it needed to replace its existing storage infrastructure. The organization had not experienced catastrophic failures, but after years of reliable service, challenges had arisen.

For example, its existing HPE 3PAR 20850/20840 storage was simply old. Support and expansion costs were increasing. NHN’s ongoing responsibility for the national healthcare platform meant it needed to modernize and move to a new, more modern storage platform that could handle today’s needs and support future capabilities that haven’t been deployed yet.

Because critical national healthcare services run on these systems, NHN had high requirements for robustness, security and performance. For example, patient portals need continuous uptime so that patients can book appointments, get updates about prescriptions, see test results, and more. Healthcare is a 24x7x365 remit and NHN takes its responsibility very seriously.