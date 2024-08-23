Following a smooth implementation process completed by Core ICT in two weeks, UCM saw an immediate improvement in storage performance, with maximum IOPS rising from 80,000 to 160,000.

"We were previously running at 85 to 95 percent of our maximum IOPS, which meant a risk of bottlenecks," says Lenoble. "We're now typically down to 25 or 30 percent, thanks to the additional performance and capacity of the new IBM FlashSystem solution."

Data compression is now performed in hardware on the FlashCore Modules, reducing the processing load and contributing to a five-times reduction in response time for interactive workloads.



Enabling more predictable performance





Besides enabling time savings on daily cloning of large production environments for non-regression testing, the new IBM FlashSystem solution helps accelerate the delivery of critical business intelligence to internal users and external clients. "Every day, we refresh databases with hundreds of gigabytes of data from the previous day's operations," says Lenoble. "We can now once again feel confident that that the updated versions will be ready at 8AM, so our business users can focus on innovating on behalf of our clients."



These refresh cycles typically took around four hours to run on the old infrastructure; today they take one hour, which means that UCM has time to rerun any jobs as required before the business opens again.

The IBM FlashSystem landscape also helps deliver the value of more predictable performance in other areas. Previously, at times when utilization on its old storage systems was high, executing the same software tests would produce significantly different results on each run. "It was extremely hard to validate performance," recalls Lenoble. "Today, we see the same access times and response times every time we run tests, so our software engineers are once again confident in our infrastructure."



Built on a solid partnership





Core ICT was able to simplify the existing architecture, thereby reducing physical cabling between UCM's two data centers and creating a single tier of virtualized storage for all systems to share.

"A single tier of storage is much easier for our small teams to administer, and the IBM solution in general requires very little management," says Lenoble. "We use the same IBM storage management software as before, and that continuity with the previous solution also helps minimize the administrative overhead."

As UCM plans how to evolve its IT infrastructure in the coming years—including the potential migration of some services to the cloud—it continues to turn to Core ICT as a trusted expert partner. "Whenever we have a business challenge, Core ICT is there to help us find a creative technical solution," says Lenoble. "They understand our business and they know our existing infrastructure, so their advice is extremely valuable."

Xavier Lenoble concludes, "The partnership we have with Core ICT is very important to UCM, as is our broader relationship with IBM. Our clients rely on us to provide stable, high-performance services, and our IBM storage infrastructure is a vital support, giving us a solid foundation on which to innovate."