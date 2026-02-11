Faster threat detection, improved performance & power efficiency.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7600 is a cost-effective storage solution that supports all the advanced capabilities of IBM FlashSystem and provides superior balance of performance, capacity and connectivity options for the modern enterprise. Delivering incredible performance that is simple, smart, and secure.
Up to 24 NVMe high-availability flash devices in a 2U storage enclosure drawer with networked-based replication across 3 sites to prevent a single point of failure.
Smart, self-optimizing solution is easily managed, enabling organizations to overcome storage challenges as they grow.
High-density tiers of flash storage in an affordable package includes compression and AI-powered predictive analytics.
FlashCore Module 5 (FCM5) continuously monitors data from every I/O using MK models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than 1 minute.1
|Specifications:
|Effective maximum capacity within a single enclosure:
- 7.2 PBe
|Max bandwidth:
- 55 GB/s
|Format:
- 2U enclosure
|Max I/O Ports:
- 32
|Effective maximum capacity in a FlashSystem grid:
- 230 PBe
|Memory:
- 768 GB
- 1.5 TB
|Connectivity: (Optional)
- 32 GB/s FC or NVMe/FC
- 25/10 GB/s iSCSI or NVMe/TCP
- 100/40 GB iSCSI or NVMe/TCP
- 64 GB/s FC or NVMe/FC
|Max IOPs (4K read hit)
- 4.3M
Take advantage of enterprise-quality embedded software and OS that can breathe new life into your legacy storage systems and protect you against that cyberattack that’s just around the corner. Compact design for space-constrained edge locations with consistent capabilities for on-prem and hybrid. Ideal for edge storage, virtual and containerized environments.
Evolution Systems used IBM Storage FlashSystem technology to increase performance and flex their storage to meet their customer needs.
Data Action hosts its IBM QRadar® SIEM solution using high-performance IBM FlashSystem, significantly improving security threat analysis and response.
Using the IBM Storage portfolio, Micro Strategies created DataVault, a managed security service that helps clients quickly identify and recover from cyberattacks.
Vohkus, an IBM Business Partner, offers risk management consultancy –built around IBM FlashSystem 7300 storage for ongoing growth.
Contact an advisor to get help configuring an IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business needs.
1 Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.
2 Assuming 5:1 Data Reduction