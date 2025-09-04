The consultancy approached Vohkus, an IBM Business Partner®, to be its trusted advisor. With their deep technical and consulting skills, Vohkus helps companies implement strategic technologies, assisting them at every stage—from planning to day-to-day management.

Dave Johnson, Head of Product Sales Specialists at Vohkus, says, “As we are vendor-agnostic, we can focus on technology that will meet each customer’s specific needs; in this case, IBM Storage Platform solutions. Our partnership with IBM really helped us seal the deal. We pitched close collaboration, while the other bidders offered what was seen as a fractured approach.”

Working with IBM, Vohkus designed a new infrastructure for the consultancy–built around an IBM FlashSystem® 7300 storage in each location, with a pair of dedicated IBM® Storage Networking SAN64B-6 switches. All of which are managed through IBM Storage Insights Pro and IBM Spectrum® Control platforms.

Andrew Gillan, Enterprise Sales Specialist at Vohkus, comments, “IBM FlashSystem 7300 offers the capacity, performance and cost-efficiency required by the consultancy. But what made this solution truly stand out was the easy management and the built-in cyber resilience of the fourth-generation IBM FlashCore® Modules.”

IBM FlashCore Modules (FCM4) are a family of high-performance, solid-state drives in a standard 2.5-inch form factor. FCM4 provides integrated, near real-time, AI-enhanced threat detection for added defense against ransomware. Additionally, the storage’s safeguarded copy function offers immutable, air-gapped data snapshots. In the event of data compromise or disrupted operations, the consultancy can recover from a known good point in time, typically within just 60 seconds.