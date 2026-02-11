Faster threat detection, improved performance & power efficiency.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9600 is the optimal solution for large, mixed, and consolidated workloads. Delivering extreme speed and simplicity for the most demanding enterprise workloads.
Up to 24 NVMe high-availability flash devices in a 2U storage enclosure drawer with networked-based replication across 3 sites to prevent a single point of failure.
Smart, self-optimizing solution is easily managed, enabling organizations to overcome storage challenges as they grow.
High-density tiers of flash storage in an affordable package includes compression and AI-powered predictive analytics.
FlashCore Module 5 (FCM5) continuously monitors data from every I/O using MK models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than 1 minute.1
|Specifications:
|Effective maximum capacity within a single enclosure:
- 11.8 PBe
|Max bandwidth:
- 86 GB/s
|Format:
- 2U enclosure
|Max I/O Ports:
- 32
|Effective maximum capacity in a FlashSystem grid:
- 377 PBe
|Memory:
- 1.5TB
- 3 TB
|Connectivity: (Optional)
- 64 GB/s FC or NVMe/FC
- 32 GB/s FC or NVMe/FC
- 100/40 GB iSCSI or NVMe/TCP
- 25/10 GB/s iSCSI or NVMe/TCP
|Max IOPs (4K read hit)
- 6.3M
Take advantage of enterprise-quality embedded software and OS that can breathe new life into your legacy storage systems and protect you against that cyberattack that’s just around the corner. Compact design for space-constrained edge locations with consistent capabilities for on-prem and hybrid. Ideal for edge storage, virtual and containerized environments.
Contact an advisor to get help configuring an IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business needs.
1 Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.