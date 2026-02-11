Be the first to know

Join our waitlist to get the latest updates on IBM FlashSystem like product release announcements, webinars, and more!

Register now

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9600

Faster threat detection, improved performance & power efficiency.

Explore configurations and prices Virtual interactive experience
Close-up view of the IBM Flashsystem 9600 server modules
webinar
Webinar illustration of three people on screen
The next evolution of storage from IBM is here
Watch the replay to understand how it's redefining what storage can do for your enterprise: a smarter, AI driven foundation for your future.
webinar
Webinar illustration of three people on screen
Resilience Reinvented: Build a Future‑Ready, AI‑Driven Cyber‑Resilience Strategy
Cyberattacks are accelerating. Regulations are tightening. Is your strategy ready? Watch the replay.

High-end performance for demanding workloads

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9600 is the optimal solution for large, mixed, and consolidated workloads. Delivering extreme speed and simplicity for the most demanding enterprise workloads.

 On-demand webinar: Boost your data security now with IBM Power Cyber Vault: The ultimate solution against today’s threats!
High performance redundancy

Up to 24 NVMe high-availability flash devices in a 2U storage enclosure drawer with networked-based replication across 3 sites to prevent a single point of failure.
Scalable for environments of any size

Smart, self-optimizing solution is easily managed, enabling organizations to overcome storage challenges as they grow.
Affordable, high-value solution

High-density tiers of flash storage in an affordable package includes compression and AI-powered predictive analytics.
Cyber resilient to the core

FlashCore Module 5 (FCM5) continuously monitors data from every I/O using MK models to detect anomalies like ransomware in less than 1 minute.1

See how much you could save with IBM FlashSystem

Enter your storage environment details to estimate your TCO and the approximate savings FlashSystem can deliver.

Calculate your savings
Reviews

Specifications

Specifications:
Effective maximum capacity within a single enclosure:
- 11.8 PBe 		Max bandwidth:
- 86 GB/s 
Format:
- 2U enclosure  		Max I/O Ports: 
- 32
Effective maximum capacity in a FlashSystem grid:
- 377 PBe		Memory: 
- 1.5TB
- 3 TB

Connectivity: (Optional)
- 64 GB/s FC or NVMe/FC
- 32 GB/s FC or NVMe/FC
- 100/40 GB iSCSI or NVMe/TCP
- 25/10 GB/s iSCSI or NVMe/TCP

Max IOPs (4K read hit)
- 6.3M

Learn more about FlashSystem options.

Explore technical details, features, and use cases for popular flash storage products.

Compare systems

Fast. Smart. Affordable

Take advantage of enterprise-quality embedded software and OS that can breathe new life into your legacy storage systems and protect you against that cyberattack that’s just around the corner. Compact design for space-constrained edge locations with consistent capabilities for on-prem and hybrid. Ideal for edge storage, virtual and containerized environments.

 Explore configurations and pricing

Use cases

Storage sustainability
Invest in energy efficient, dense data storage that makes a difference.
Lights out data center
View all your data in one place and rely on AI-driven data tiering.
More cyber resilience
Recover data quickly and without interruption in the event of a cyberattack.
Storage data analytics
Faster storage analytics, faster time to insight., using tools built with flash storage analytics.

Resources

Trial
Free trial machine on your premises available (see list of countries)
On-demand webinar
More muscle, more hustle, less bustle with IBM FlashSystem.
IBM Redbook
IBM Storage FlashSystem best practices and performance guidelines
Analyst report
40% to 90% lower storage costs with IBM FlashSystem.
Next steps

Contact an advisor to get help configuring an IBM Storage FlashSystem for your business needs.

 Explore configurations and prices
More ways to explore FlashSystem 9600 IBM FlashSystem family data sheet Solution brief Documentation Premium support Buy or upgrade now Product support
Footnotes

Internal experimentation by IBM Research has demonstrated detection of ransomware within 1 minute of the ransomware starting its encryption process. This experiment was done on a FlashSystem 5200 with 6 FCMs with the 4.1 firmware load. The 5200 had 8.6.3 GA level software loaded. The host connected to the 5200 was running Linux with XFS Filesystem. In this particular case, the IBM ransomware simulator called WannaLaugh was used. Underlying system must be compatible with FCM4.1 and version 8.6.3 GA level software loaded in order to receive results obtained.