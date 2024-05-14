Galp kicked off its global integration initiative with the Azores and Madeira island regions of Portugal, two key domestic markets for its downstream energy business.

Catarina Ceitil, Head of ERP Transformation Program at Galp, says, “Thanks to assistance from IBM Services® we are using SAP Fiori mobile apps connected to the SAP S/4HANA platform to empower employees at our gas stations and convenience stores to accelerate tasks such as ordering stock and raising maintenance tickets. In the future, we’ll use real-time point-of-sale data to rapidly identify the optimal product mix for each store based on fine-grained customer buying behavior. Combined, these capabilities will help ensure customers can always find their desired products on our shelves, keeping them coming back time and again.”

She continues, “In our B2B operations, we’ve begun to replace manual processes with automated, digital workflows. Working with IBM Services, this effort is already having a very positive impact on our accounts payable teams, where we’ve lifted straight-through processing for invoices to 75 percent. We’re now liberating our people to focus on value-added activities, and feedback has been extremely positive—in a recent survey, 76 percent of respondents indicated they felt the project was a success.”