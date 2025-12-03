Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (CEMIG), one of Brazil’s leading energy providers, faced the challenge of delivering a comprehensive and accessible customer experience to their expansive and diverse customer base of 9 million individuals. The company encountered gaps in service quality across digital and traditional channels, particularly in rural and underserved areas where digital literacy and infrastructure vary widely.

To ensure high service standards and inclusivity, CEMIG carried out a competitive process to identify the right strategic partner. The goal was to transform their customer engagement model by creating a seamless, engaging and efficient digital experience that could adapt to the varying preferences and comfort levels of their customers.