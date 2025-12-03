Brazilian energy giant CEMIG cuts expenses by 30% with IBM’s agentic AI solutions
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (CEMIG), one of Brazil’s leading energy providers, faced the challenge of delivering a comprehensive and accessible customer experience to their expansive and diverse customer base of 9 million individuals. The company encountered gaps in service quality across digital and traditional channels, particularly in rural and underserved areas where digital literacy and infrastructure vary widely.
To ensure high service standards and inclusivity, CEMIG carried out a competitive process to identify the right strategic partner. The goal was to transform their customer engagement model by creating a seamless, engaging and efficient digital experience that could adapt to the varying preferences and comfort levels of their customers.
To devise and execute a comprehensive digital transformation strategy, CEMIG partnered with IBM Consulting®, integrating cutting-edge technologies and best practices to optimize customer experiences and operational efficiency. One of the key initiatives was the development of AI-powered virtual assistants to provide seamless digital support to CEMIG’s vast customer base. Central to this transformation was the use of IBM® watsonx.ai®, which helped with the development of intelligent virtual assistants and the integration of open-source large language models (LLMs) such as Llama and Hugging Face. These AI capabilities were further enhanced by NeuralSeek—leading to more accurate and context-aware responses.
IBM also assisted CEMIG in merging multiple digital platforms, such as their mobile application, online portal and Meta-owned WhatsApp, to offer a unified and user-friendly experience for customers navigating CEMIG’s digital landscape. These tailored solutions helped CEMIG overcome the challenge of serving their diverse customer base, resulting in a more inclusive and accessible customer experience.
After their digital transformation in collaboration with IBM Consulting, CEMIG witnessed a substantial improvement in customer engagement metrics, with 82% of customers utilizing digital channels for service requests. Simultaneously, traditional services, such as in-person interactions at CEMIG’s physical branches, continued to thrive, catering to specific audience segments.
CEMIG’s implementation of AI-powered solutions and process optimization strategies yielded the following outcomes:
As CEMIG and IBM continue their strategic partnership, they remain dedicated to driving continuous digital innovation, ensuring the provision of advanced services and experiences to the residents of Brazil.
Founded in 1952, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (CEMIG) is one of Brazil’s largest power utilities, serving over 9.35 million customers across 774 municipalities primarily situated in the southeastern region of Brazil, in the state of Minas Gerais. With a vast network of over 574,000 km, CEMIG is Latin America’s largest electricity distribution provider. The company, known for their commitment to innovation and sustainability, has invested significantly in smart grids, digitalization, and distributed generation. CEMIG Tech initiative fosters the adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, electric vehicles and blockchain.
See how IBM Consulting can customize strategies to help your organization deliver outstanding customer experiences.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, IBM Consulting, and watsonx.ai are trademarks of IBM Corp.,registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.
It is the user’s responsibility to verify the operation of any non-IBM products or programs with IBM products and programs. IBM is not responsible for non-IBM products and programs.