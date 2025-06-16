AI procurement solutions

Advance procurement efficiency and ROI with AI-powered automation  
Abstract representation of supply chain

Smarter, faster and more cost-effective procurement

Unlock new levels of efficiency, cost savings and resiliency with IBM’s unmatched consulting expertise and AI-powered agents. With artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of your procurement strategy, your business can stay ahead of potential challenges and thrive in an ever-changing landscape without sacrificing compliance or agility. 

 IBV Research: Smart procurement made smarter


Webcast: Reinvent procurement with AI orchestration and agents
Benefits

 
End-to-end procurement transformation

Secure long-term success by combining the strengths of advisory services and AI solutions for resilient operating models, sustainability and large capital project procurement to help your organization drive growth.
Boost efficiency with advanced AI

Simplify agent creation with IBM's frameworks, tools and methods, including pre-built tools, agent designs, low-code builders and modular components for streamlined procurement and automation. 
Digital workforce enablement fueled by AI

Achieve faster results through the co-creation and deployment of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) use cases to empower teams to harness the full potential of AI through workforce enablement.
Collaboration at scale

No need to replace your current systems. Seamless integration with over 80 top enterprise applications ensures a smooth shift to AI-powered productivity and collaboration.

IBM named a Leader by HFS Horizons

The 2024 HFS Horizons report on leading Sourcing and Procurement Service Providers puts IBM at the top of its leaderboard.

 

AI for procurement solutions
A 1200 x 1200 graphic for waitlist notification for Watson Orchestrate
watsonx Orchestrate

Transform your procurement processes and boost your team's efficiency with automation and gen AI powered by IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate. 

Flat-style retail industry illustration for IBM watsonx Assistant
Procurement consulting services

Unlock the power of AI-driven procurement with purpose-built AI agents, and IBM’s unmatched consulting expertise.

Bar graph with lines showing their relationship with products on a conveyor belt.
Supply Chain consulting services

Optimize your supply chain, procurement and manufacturing operations through intelligent workflows and AI-driven insights.

AI in the real world

See how IBM has helped clients streamline their procurement processes with AI technologies. 

Coca Cola displayed in rows at a box store/supermarket.
Procurement optimization built on AI-driven insights
watsonx orchestrate - use cases illustration - 2 procurement - NO text version - us en
D&B Ask Procurement powered by IBM watsonx Orchestrate
Image of farmland with cows and electric windmills in the background
Powering the future with sustainable energy

Guidebook cover - abstract representation of supply chain
IBM Supply Chain builds its first cognitive supply chain
Take the next step

Ready to enhance productivity? IBM watsonx Orchestrate can bring your procurement teams to the next level.

Expert insights report

Transforming procurement with intelligent workflows enables procurement professionals to onboard suppliers 10 times faster. 

Achieve a higher level of innovation and risk management by infusing AI and automation into supply chain workflows, such as asset lifecycle management, ESG goals and more.

