How AI Assistants Can Transform Education

Discover how AI can enhance teaching methods to prepare teachers for the classroom
Associate Professor, Department of Instructional Technology <br /> Kennesaw State University
WW Delivery Practice Leader, Generative AI & Assistants <br /> IBM Technology Expert Labs
Research Assistant, Department of Instructional Technology <br /> Kennesaw State University
Malcolm Gladwell and Ric Lewis, IBM’s Senior Vice President of Infrastructure, discuss the importance of infrastructure in unlocking the potential of AI.
Malcolm Gladwell sits down with Jason Kelley, GM, Strategic Partners and Ecosystems at IBM, and Kristy Friedrichs, SVP and Chief Partnership Officer at Palo Alto Networks, to discuss the challenges and opportunities that AI brings to the cybersecurity space.
In this episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Rebecca Finlay, CEO of Partnership on AI, discusses the importance of advancing AI innovation with openness and ethics at the forefront.
Explore the differences, similarities, benefits and risks of AI assistants and AI agents.
Integrate real AI deeper into your work to realize real productivity.
In this episode, Parul Mishra explains the difference between AI agents and AI assistants, and then explores how they can be a game changer for enterprise productivity.
Subscribe to be the first to know about new episodes of Smart Talks with IBM.