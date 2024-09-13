Education in the age of AI

Justina Nixon-Saintil, VP and Chief Impact Officer, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility, and April Dawson, Associate Dean of Technology and Innovation at North Carolina Central University School of Law, discuss the importance of lifelong learning, upskilling, and the ethical implications of AI in education.
The role of AI in the classroom is evolving rapidly. When students and teachers embrace this technology, it has the ability to democratize access to education through programs like IBM SkillsBuild. In this episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Dr. Laurie Santos, host of Pushkin’s The Happiness Lab podcast, spoke with two innovators in the space. Justina Nixon-Saintil is Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility, and April Dawson is an Associate Dean of Technology and Innovation and a professor of law. They discuss the importance of lifelong learning, upskilling, and the ethical implications of AI in education.
