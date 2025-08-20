Data Sovereignty & AI: Scaling Health Equity with Digital Innovation

NEW

20 August 2025

In this powerful episode of Transformers, Ann Funai sits down with Dr. Michelle Barry, PhD, CEO and co-founder of CTI LifeHealth to explore how her team is revolutionizing healthcare for underserved communities across the globe. From rural Africa to rural Alabama, Michelle shares how CTI’s modular digital health ecosystem bridges the gap between lifestyle and clinical care starting with the patient, not the institution.

With a background in sociocultural and medical anthropology, Michelle brings a unique lens to innovation and transformation, emphasizing cultural responsiveness, data sovereignty and the importance of listening loudly. This episode is a must-listen for anyone passionate about health equity, AI tech for good and the future of global wellness.

Chapters

0:00 — Cold open question

0:57 — Meet Michelle Barry and CTI Life Health, a digital health ecosystem

01:52 — Built in Africa, by Africa, for Africa: A patient-first view of digital healthcare

03:38 — Listening loudly: Designing responsive tech for a cultural fit

07:04 — Building trust and individual agency in the face of resistance to AI

10:00 — Empowering patients with data ownership and sovereignty

12:28 — Designing for the edges: Scaling healthcare with empathy for all

16:03 — Bridging institutional and community health at a solutions level

25:48 — Body hacking and improving whole-person wellness

28:45 — Bridging gaps to the basics: Indigenous wisdom, community connectivity and leapfrogging legacy systems for best-in-class tech in emerging countries

31:25 — Partnerships Over Competition: Building Ecosystems

34:33 — Healing through creativity


The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity. 

Discover the full potential of modern healthcare

View all episodes
Transform Healthcare with IBM
Our cutting-edge AI, data analytics, and cloud solutions drive better patient outcomes, streamline operations, and accelerate medical breakthroughs. Secure, scalable infrastructure ensures your health data is always protected. Partner with us to reshape the future of healthcare through data-driven decisions.
Unlocking Healthcare Interoperability
Unleash the power of seamless data sharing in healthcare with IBM's blueprint. Our solutions combine AI, data analytics, and cloud technologies to create a unified, accessible health information ecosystem. Discover successful use cases and unlock the benefits of interoperability for enhanced patient care and ope
Explore the outlook for digital healthcare in 2025
The focus is on transformative trends such as telemedicine and AI diagnostics, with an emphasis on data security. These advancements promise to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and promote health equity. Rely on IBM to pioneer the path to a connected, resilient healthcare future.
