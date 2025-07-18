Is ChatGPT making you dumb? In episode 66 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Kush Varshney and Volkmar Uhlig. First, ChatGPT released a new study mode. The intention is to support education, but what is the reality? Next, AI agents are changing design interfaces; is agentic experience (AX) the new UX? Then, a new paper released by Nature about generative neural networks contextualizing ancient texts. How is AI supporting historical research? Finally special guest, Suja Viswesan, joins us to debrief the 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report. What do we need to know about AI-driven cybersecurity attacks? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out!
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Frank Sweeney, CIO of Arizona DCS, shares how AI is empowering caregivers—not replacing them—in this episode on ethical, human-centered innovation in child welfare.
As AI grows, so does IT complexity. Vikram Murali, VP of Product Development for IBM Automation, explains how observability helps keep businesses running smoothly amid this rising challenge.
The show heads to L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Center in New Jersey, where Malcolm Gladwell explores the complexities of cosmetic formulation and L’Oréal’s AI partnership with IBM. Discover how AI is revolutionizing beauty, to make products even more sustainable and innovative.
An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
New global research from IBM and Ponemon Institute reveals how AI is greatly outpacing security and governance in favor of do-it-now adoption. The findings show that ungoverned AI systems are more likely to be breached and more costly when they are.
Suja Viswesan, Vice President, Security and Runtime Products, joins us to explore takeaways from the Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025. What do we need to know about the risk of rapid AI adoption?
