ChatGPT study mode, shift from UX to AX and Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

Is ChatGPT making you dumb? In episode 66 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Kush Varshney and Volkmar Uhlig. First, ChatGPT released a new study mode. The intention is to support education, but what is the reality? Next, AI agents are changing design interfaces; is agentic experience (AX) the new UX? Then, a new paper released by Nature about generative neural networks contextualizing ancient texts. How is AI supporting historical research? Finally special guest, Suja Viswesan, joins us to debrief the 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report. What do we need to know about AI-driven cybersecurity attacks? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out!

  • 00:01—Intro
  • 01:09—ChatGPT study mode
  • 13:54—Agentic experience
  • 28:08—Decoding ancient texts with AI
  • 39:55—Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Explore more episodes AI Action Plan, ChatGPT agents and DeepMind at IMO
What does the new White House AI Action Plan mean for the future of AI policy? This week on MoE: Gemini’s win at IMO, real-world use of ChatGPT agents, the MCP Gateway and its implications for next-gen AI systems.
Kimi K2, DeepSeek-R1 vibe check and Google’s data center investments
Is Kimi K2 better than Claude? We break down Moonshot AI’s MoE model, revisit DeepSeek-R1, unpack Google’s USD 25 billion AI investment and explore Claude’s enterprise risks.
Perplexity’s Comet browser, Cloudflare blocks AI scrapers and Wimbledon Match Chat
How will AI agents change search? Episode 63 of Mixture of Experts unpacks the AI browser wars, Anthropic’s transparency push, Cloudflare’s scraper ban and AI at Wimbledon.
What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.

Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

New global research from IBM and Ponemon Institute reveals how AI is greatly outpacing security and governance in favor of do-it-now adoption. The findings show that ungoverned AI systems are more likely to be breached and more costly when they are.
Suja Viswesan, Vice President, Security and Runtime Products, joins us to explore takeaways from the Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025. What do we need to know about the risk of rapid AI adoption?

