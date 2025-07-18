Is ChatGPT making you dumb? In episode 66 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Kush Varshney and Volkmar Uhlig. First, ChatGPT released a new study mode. The intention is to support education, but what is the reality? Next, AI agents are changing design interfaces; is agentic experience (AX) the new UX? Then, a new paper released by Nature about generative neural networks contextualizing ancient texts. How is AI supporting historical research? Finally special guest, Suja Viswesan, joins us to debrief the 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report. What do we need to know about AI-driven cybersecurity attacks? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out!

00:01—Intro

01:09—ChatGPT study mode

13:54—Agentic experience

28:08—Decoding ancient texts with AI

39:55—Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

