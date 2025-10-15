Tax is a business game changer. Yes, really.

What happens when tax meets cutting-edge technology like AI? Transformation.

In this episode of Transformers, host Ann Funai is joined by Martin Fiore, EY Americas Deputy Vice Chair – Tax, and Kanthi Morrissey, IBM’s Chief Tax Officer, to explore how AI, automation and strategic partnerships are revolutionizing tax and reshaping business operations.

Whether you’re a CIO, CFO, tech strategist or business leader, this conversation will reshape how you think about tax, data and the future of enterprise transformation.

Chapters

00:00 — Tax touches everything; it needs a tech transformation, too.

05:58 — Transformation optimism: The balance of human talent and AI augmentation

10:17 — Data, process, then AI: Getting full value from transformation takes time

13:48 — Getting from proof-of-concept to commercially viable solutions

16:48 — Prioritize partnerships: Use your ecosystem for future success

18:58 — EQ, IQ, AQ and the broad skillsets that leaders want from the future workforce

25:29 — Learn every day and go where your purpose resides.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.