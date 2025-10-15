15 October 2025
Tax is a business game changer. Yes, really.
What happens when tax meets cutting-edge technology like AI? Transformation.
In this episode of Transformers, host Ann Funai is joined by Martin Fiore, EY Americas Deputy Vice Chair – Tax, and Kanthi Morrissey, IBM’s Chief Tax Officer, to explore how AI, automation and strategic partnerships are revolutionizing tax and reshaping business operations.
Whether you’re a CIO, CFO, tech strategist or business leader, this conversation will reshape how you think about tax, data and the future of enterprise transformation.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
