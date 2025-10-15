Partners, tech and taxes: Driving transformation with EY and IBM

NEW

15 October 2025

Tax is a business game changer. Yes, really.

What happens when tax meets cutting-edge technology like AI? Transformation.

In this episode of Transformers, host Ann Funai is joined by Martin Fiore, EY Americas Deputy Vice Chair – Tax, and Kanthi Morrissey, IBM’s Chief Tax Officer, to explore how AI, automation and strategic partnerships are revolutionizing tax and reshaping business operations. 

Whether you’re a CIO, CFO, tech strategist or business leader, this conversation will reshape how you think about tax, data and the future of enterprise transformation.

Chapters

  • 00:00 — Tax touches everything; it needs a tech transformation, too.
  • 05:58 — Transformation optimism: The balance of human talent and AI augmentation
  • 10:17 — Data, process, then AI: Getting full value from transformation takes time
  • 13:48 — Getting from proof-of-concept to commercially viable solutions
  • 16:48 — Prioritize partnerships: Use your ecosystem for future success
  • 18:58 — EQ, IQ, AQ and the broad skillsets that leaders want from the future workforce
  • 25:29 — Learn every day and go where your purpose resides.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.  

You might also like

Learn about EY.ai for tax, built with IBM watsonx

IBM watsonx® is our portfolio of AI products that accelerates the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity.

 Read the news release around IBM and EY’s AI solutions

IBM’s technology coupled with the EY organization’s deep domain experience reimagines the role of artificial intelligence in the evolving tax compliance landscape

 Find out more about watsonx Orchestrate

Build, deploy, manage and govern AI agents with watsonx Orchestrate®. Get your free 30-day trial.

 Explore Financial Services Consulting

Modernize core banking and payments and build resilient digital foundations that endure disruption.

 Discover AI solutions for finance and accounting

Automate, enhance and create value with AI for finance solutions

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
The Coherence Time podcast album art
From Quantum Weirdness to Quantum Simulations
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
IBM partners with Anthropic, plus OpenAI drops AgentKit
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
This week in AI models: Granite 4.0, Claude 4.5, Sora 2
Security Intelligence podcast album art
How to scam an AI agent, DDoS attack trends and busting cybersecurity myths
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
NVIDIA’s USD 100 billion investment and Google's AP2
Security Intelligence Podcast album art
The AI vulnerability apocalypse, a new strain of Petya and dumb cybersecurity rules
AI in Action podcast album art
Industrial work reimagined with AI and robotics
Smart Talks podcast artwork
Ferrari Fandom, Supercharged by AI
Transformers podcast artwork
Humans, partnerships and AI agents: Is your enterprise ready?
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market
Listen and learn with Transformers 

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube