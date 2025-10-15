The tax organization at IBM has achieved a significant transformation in managing inaccessible and incomplete data, thanks to its use of watsonx. Through the implementation of AI-powered solutions—including an intelligent tax data lake, detect-and-correct methods applied to business documents and withholding tax determinations—IBM’s tax department is advancing toward a highly automated tax compliance process. This progress demonstrates that AI can be trained in foundational tax skills and is paving the way for an AI-powered organization prepared for the future of work driven by the AI revolution.

The transformation is helping free human resources to focus on more strategic workstreams. With three use cases already on track to save employees tens of thousands of hours annually from manual, data-intrinsic tasks, IBM is positioned to help achieve significant cost savings and drive revenue growth with EY’s help. By using watsonx.ai, IBM’s tax department has been able to validate unstructured invoice data with high accuracy, while the tax data lake solution has created a unified data layer from various sources across countries globally.

According to Morrissey, “This project is driving a great IBM ecosystem message by bringing the IBM and EY relationship to light and demonstrating how IBM’s generative AI is driving innovation that can be replicated across many business functions.” The success of the MVP has also led to a stronger collaboration between IBM and EY with plans to collaborate on marketing campaigns and joint assets.

As the advantages of this transformation become more evident to IBM, the company is well-positioned to benefit from new technologies and innovations in the tax space. With their commitment to using AI and automation for IBM to become the most productive company in the world, the tax organization team at IBM is leading the way in business transformation and innovation.