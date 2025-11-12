Dec. 9, 2025 webinar: Unpacking the Agentic AI Journey

From Elephants to AI Agents: A CXO Survival Guide

Season 2 of Transformers tackled the big challenges—and big opportunities—facing today’s leaders. From naming the elephants in the room to embracing AI agents as part of the workforce, this recap distills the most powerful insights from CXOs, tech leaders and innovators. If you’re navigating a transformation, big or small, this survival guide is for you.

Chapters

  • 00:00 – Season 2: Let’s recap
  • 00:53 – AI is a partner, not a replacement
  • 03:26 – Empower your front lines
  • 05:22 – The human side of leadership
  • 07:13 – Facing the elephants in the room
  • 09:15 – Data + People + Governance = Real AI Impact
  • 11:55 – The future of work: Humans + AI agents
  • 16:29 – What does transformation mean?
  • 19:44 – Wrapping up the season 2 recap

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.  
You might also like

The 2025 Guide to AI Agents

In this comprehensive guide, you will find a collection of AI agent-related content such as educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and much more.

 Read The State of Salesforce 2025-2026

As Salesforce democratizes agentic AI capabilities, we explore three pillars for cost-effective deployment at scale.

 Unpacking the Agentic AI Journey: What Delivers, What Distracts, and What Deserves Your Investment

AI promises to revolutionize supply chain operations — from autonomous planning to intelligent decision-making. But with rapid innovation and bold claims, it’s hard to separate proven impact from emerging experimentation. Tue, Dec 9, 2025 10:00 AM EST

From Elephants to AI Agents: A CXO Survival Guide
