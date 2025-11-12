From Elephants to AI Agents: A CXO Survival Guide

Season 2 of Transformers tackled the big challenges—and big opportunities—facing today’s leaders. From naming the elephants in the room to embracing AI agents as part of the workforce, this recap distills the most powerful insights from CXOs, tech leaders and innovators. If you’re navigating a transformation, big or small, this survival guide is for you.

Chapters

00:00 – Season 2: Let’s recap

00:53 – AI is a partner, not a replacement

03:26 – Empower your front lines

05:22 – The human side of leadership

07:13 – Facing the elephants in the room

09:15 – Data + People + Governance = Real AI Impact

11:55 – The future of work: Humans + AI agents

16:29 – What does transformation mean?



19:44 – Wrapping up the season 2 recap

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.