AI tools such as copilots, assistants, and agents promise to revolutionize productivity, yet many organizations face a troubling paradox. Instead of simplifying workflows, poorly implemented AI can bog down teams, creating challenges for business leaders tasked with transforming processes while delivering returns.
For CIOs this is a pivotal moment. The next evolution of AI—autonomous, outcome-driven agents—has the potential to break this paradox. These systems can execute complex tasks, unlock new efficiencies, and deliver transformative business value. Success requires more than adopting technology; it demands intentionality, aligning AI with workflows, data, and strategic goals.
As AI evolves from a technology initiative to a business-wide opportunity, CIOs must lead the charge, ensuring the right AI is applied to the right challenges.
Shobhit Varshney
VP and Senior Partner, Americas AI Leader
IBM Consulting
Explore the three critical challenges CIOs are facing in maximizing the impact of agentic AI—and how to overcome them to deliver meaningful results.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025
IBM, the IBM logo, IBM Consulting, and IBM watsonx Orchestrate are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/legal/copytrade. The information in this document is provided “as is” without any warranty, express or implied, including without any warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and any warranty or condition of non-infringement.IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.