AI tools such as copilots, assistants, and agents promise to revolutionize productivity, yet many organizations face a troubling paradox. Instead of simplifying workflows, poorly implemented AI can bog down teams, creating challenges for business leaders tasked with transforming processes while delivering returns.



For CIOs this is a pivotal moment. The next evolution of AI—autonomous, outcome-driven agents—has the potential to break this paradox. These systems can execute complex tasks, unlock new efficiencies, and deliver transformative business value. Success requires more than adopting technology; it demands intentionality, aligning AI with workflows, data, and strategic goals.



As AI evolves from a technology initiative to a business-wide opportunity, CIOs must lead the charge, ensuring the right AI is applied to the right challenges.