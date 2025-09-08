The average company is now using 254 AI-enabled apps—including apps not sanctioned by the business. Executives are acknowledging the sprawl and attempting to control it, as 84% of CIOs say that there are too many AI tools.



AI and AI agents are most valuable when intentionally integrated deeply into your organizations, working across the tools used every day to complete complex task. Focus on creating an open, orchestration layer that communicates and connects across your business data, workflows, and tools. This will effectively break siloes and create more value. A unified coordinated ecosystem will unlock a whole new level of what's possible.