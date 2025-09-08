Empowering an entire organization to benefit from AI isn’t just about adopting AI, it’s about thoughtfully applying it to pain points and growth opportunities across an organization.



Increased use of AI throughout an organization without a clear vision for the communication and orchestration across the business sets the stage for productivity shortfalls—not the promise of AI that leaders expect.



This paradox emphasizes how important it is for business leaders to identify the right AI for the right process and find key high-value workflows to apply the right blend of AI for an AI-first organizational transformation.