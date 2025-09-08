Empowering an entire organization to benefit from AI isn’t just about adopting AI, it’s about thoughtfully applying it to pain points and growth opportunities across an organization.
Increased use of AI throughout an organization without a clear vision for the communication and orchestration across the business sets the stage for productivity shortfalls—not the promise of AI that leaders expect.
This paradox emphasizes how important it is for business leaders to identify the right AI for the right process and find key high-value workflows to apply the right blend of AI for an AI-first organizational transformation.
Ann Funai
CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation
IBM
At this juncture, it’s up to the CIO to determine how AI will help the business and turn instances of quick wins into organizational transformation. Here are some questions to ask when determining how to steer uses of AI—AI agents, assistants and automation—into achieving your business goals:
Apply AI to use cases tied to growth, efficiency or risk reduction—not just what’s technically possible.
Assess your data quality, accessibility, governance and lineage to ensure AI agents operate on trustworthy inputs.
Invest in change management, employee upskilling and workflow redesign to drive adoption and long-term impact.
Evaluate architecture, APIs and automation readiness to help ensure that AI agents can be embedded without disruption.
For example, Avid Solutions, a food production research and development firm, used AI and automation to optimize the new customer onboarding process by 25% and reduced the number of project management process errors by 10%.
By focusing on critical business processes that were time-consuming and error-prone, they identified an ideal opportunity for optimization. Their team now spends less time on manual tasks, focusing more on strategic work.
Dr. Malcolm Adams
Chief Executive Officer
Avid Solutions