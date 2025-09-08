Integrating AI with other tools

AI agents are most impactful when they work with existing tools, applications, and automations.

But, even though integration is critical to unlocking AI’s value, only 40% of CIOs feel fully prepared to manage and integrate AI technology into their existing business. Many AI agents and assistant currently operate in silos, which can be a barrier to moving from a fragmented adoption to systematic agentic AI mechanisms.
The value of agentic systems is the interactivity among multiple agents. AI agents can begin to work together to complete tasks, so people can focus on more strategic and high-value work. IBM watsonx Orchestrate™ can help integrate, connect and manage all your AI agents in one place, and building agentic systems of multiple AI agents to help get more work done.

AI-generated image showing the paradox of a chair with no practical use to highlight how AI can be ambiguous without proper use

Integrating AI with humans

As AI becomes more integral in your business, barriers to using AI agents and assistants drop significantly, creating an environment where people with little or no tech skills can build AI agents for individual workflows, and organizations must prepare.

It’s important to make sure that your employees have the right training and support not just to use AI, but to use it to drive maximum impact. Advocate for AI tools that are human- centric and make that determination with metrics that aren’t solely based on business outcomes.

First, understand whether your AI tools are delivering on ease of use and freeing up your team from repetitive tasks. Then, calculate the percentage of AI users in your organization, track the frequency of AI use in daily work and assign a human-machine friction score to task where AI is used.

Are you transformation-ready?

Have you established responsible AI principles?
Setting guardrails is crucial as AI becomes an integral part of how your business operates. Define responsible AI practices, educate your teams, and keep humans in the loop in every step.
Which percentage of employees are trained on AI fundamentals?
According to an IBM Institute for Business Value study, CEOs said 31% of their workforce will require retraining and reskilling over the next 3 years. While reimagining processes and removing bottlenecks, identify where your people will need upskilling and use available fundamental AI training.
Are your CXOs participating in AI councils or task forces?
AI initiatives can quickly become fragmented and ineffective without strategic coordination. AI councils can help define your enterprise aligned AI strategy, establish policies, and facilitate knowledge sharing.
Are you reimagining your business processes for AI?
When you enhance and reimagine processes before automating or adding AI agents, you’ll boost productivity beyond initial expectations and generate greater value.

AI-generated image showing the paradox of a balloon with no practical use to highlight how AI can be ambiguous without proper use

Final thoughts

As you prepare for your ambitions as a CIO in an AI-first future, remember that the following can help you break the productivity paradox and achieve higher returns on AI.

  • Identify the weaknesses or bottlenecks in your organization that can be solved with AI agents or assistants.
  • Be disciplined in where you adopt AI; resist the AI fear of missing out (FOMO).
  • Integrate your AI with your diverse ecosystems.
  • Connect your AI to your existing data, applications, tools and employees.
