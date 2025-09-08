As AI becomes more integral in your business, barriers to using AI agents and assistants drop significantly, creating an environment where people with little or no tech skills can build AI agents for individual workflows, and organizations must prepare.



It’s important to make sure that your employees have the right training and support not just to use AI, but to use it to drive maximum impact. Advocate for AI tools that are human- centric and make that determination with metrics that aren’t solely based on business outcomes.



First, understand whether your AI tools are delivering on ease of use and freeing up your team from repetitive tasks. Then, calculate the percentage of AI users in your organization, track the frequency of AI use in daily work and assign a human-machine friction score to task where AI is used.