But, even though integration is critical to unlocking AI’s value, only 40% of CIOs feel fully prepared to manage and integrate AI technology into their existing business. Many AI agents and assistant currently operate in silos, which can be a barrier to moving from a fragmented adoption to systematic agentic AI mechanisms.
The value of agentic systems is the interactivity among multiple agents. AI agents can begin to work together to complete tasks, so people can focus on more strategic and high-value work. IBM watsonx Orchestrate™ can help integrate, connect and manage all your AI agents in one place, and building agentic systems of multiple AI agents to help get more work done.
As AI becomes more integral in your business, barriers to using AI agents and assistants drop significantly, creating an environment where people with little or no tech skills can build AI agents for individual workflows, and organizations must prepare.
It’s important to make sure that your employees have the right training and support not just to use AI, but to use it to drive maximum impact. Advocate for AI tools that are human- centric and make that determination with metrics that aren’t solely based on business outcomes.
First, understand whether your AI tools are delivering on ease of use and freeing up your team from repetitive tasks. Then, calculate the percentage of AI users in your organization, track the frequency of AI use in daily work and assign a human-machine friction score to task where AI is used.
As you prepare for your ambitions as a CIO in an AI-first future, remember that the following can help you break the productivity paradox and achieve higher returns on AI.
Automate your complex workflows and create breakthrough productivity with one of the industry's most comprehensive set of capabilities for helping businesses build, customize and manage AI agents and assistants.