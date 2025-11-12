In this episode, Shibani Ahuja joins Ann Funai to cut through the AI hype, unpack the future of enterprise transformation, and outline what really matters to CIOs. They dive into the human side of AI, why Adaptability Quotient (AQ) should be the new leadership metric, and how agentic AI will reshape the digital workforce.
Discover practical strategies for CIOs building an adaptable tech stack, balancing innovation with governance, and driving real ROI with AI. Whether you’re leading digital transformation or shaping enterprise AI strategy, this episode delivers the clarity and candor today’s leaders need. Tune in for bold insights, actionable frameworks and a fresh perspective on what it really takes to lead in the age of intelligent enterprise.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
