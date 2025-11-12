Fact or fiction? Top misconceptions about AI agents. Register for the webinar

Adaptability Quotient: The CIO edge in an AI world

In this episode, Shibani Ahuja joins Ann Funai to cut through the AI hype, unpack the future of enterprise transformation, and outline what really matters to CIOs. They dive into the human side of AI, why Adaptability Quotient (AQ) should be the new leadership metric, and how agentic AI will reshape the digital workforce. 

Discover practical strategies for CIOs building an adaptable tech stack, balancing innovation with governance, and driving real ROI with AI. Whether you’re leading digital transformation or shaping enterprise AI strategy, this episode delivers the clarity and candor today’s leaders need. Tune in for bold insights, actionable frameworks and a fresh perspective on what it really takes to lead in the age of intelligent enterprise.

Chapters

  • 00:00 – Meet Shibani Ahuja, Salesforce’s SVP of Enterprise IT Strategy and CIO persona expert
  • 03:55 – Transformation is not just technical: Navigating change in the CIO’s landscape 
  • 05:55 – Implementing AI: Necessary changes and how to avoid AI panic traps 
  • 09:22 – Patterns across CIOs: Data challenges, ROI and when to use different types of AI
  • 13:30 – Autonomous Agentic AI: The third wave of AI
  • 14:30 – “Trust cannot be bolted on”: Balancing innovation and the governance of AI
  • 17:37 – Using AI for human enhancements and the future of AI impacts on the workforce 
  • 21:30 – The new C-Suite role: Chief AI Officer
  • 23:50 – Pivotal career moments: Shibani’s POV on embracing experimental transformation 
  • 26:41 – Adaptability Quotient (AQ) is the edge CIOs need for success with AI
  • 27:57 – Shibani’s unfiltered leadership guide for taking risks and building authentic teams  

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.  

