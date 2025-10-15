Fact or fiction? Top misconceptions about AI agents. Register for the webinar

The business case for multimodal AI and automation

In this episode of Transformers, Ann Funai sits down with Mark Polyak, Chief Product & Technology Officer at MINT.ai, to explore how multimodal AI and intelligent automation are reshaping the future of work, marketing and human innovation.

Drawing from his background in counterterrorism and real-time data systems, Mark shares how data integrity, transparency and human oversight are essential to successful AI implementation. The conversation explores the shift to prescriptive analytics, the rise of agentic AI and how multimodal systems are driving workflow automation, a creative production boom and business ROI.

Chapters

 


  • 00:00 – From conflict zones to campaigns: Using data to get closer to truth
  • 04:52 – Why data integrity matters: Guardrails, transparency and trust in AI systems 
  • 06:35 – Beyond descriptive: Unlocking prescriptive analytics for smarter business decisions
  • 12:34 – Adapt or stagnate: The rise of multimodal AI and intelligent automation 
  • 15:33 – AI and the workforce: How technology is reshaping labor trends 
  • 21:20 – 3 ways AI is changing marketing: Automation, creativity and ROI
  • 25:00 – Most AI solutions are failing: The role of trusted partners in driving real results
  • 28:55 – The “glue” role: Why business translators are essential to success with AI
  • 31:44 – Responsible innovation in action: Building multiagentic AI with guardrails
  • 36:20 – Spotting AI hype: How to tell real value from empty promises 
  • 39:55 – Team of Teams: Leadership lessons from high-security environments

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.  

You might also like

MINT.ai

Provided by MINT.ai An open platform that automates the end-to-end media workflow, unifies and optimizes data, taxonomies and provides a specialized team of AI agents.

Fact or fiction? Top misconceptions about AI agents

With all the hype around AI agents, what's the truth and what's a myth? Join experts from IBM and MINT.ai as they break down the most common misconceptions about AI agents and shares the truth behind the technology. Thu, 20 Nov 2025 11:00 AM EST

 Learn more about AI Agents

The 2025 Guide to AI Agents. Your one-stop resource for gaining in-depth knowledge and hands-on applications of AI agents.

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
Smart Talks podcast artwork
Creating Smarter Business with AI and Quantum
Transformers podcast artwork
The business case for multimodal AI and automation
Security Intelligence podcast album art
Is ChatGPT Atlas safe? Plus: invisible worms, ghost networks and the AWS outage
The Coherence Time podcast album art
Inside Quantum Computers: Superconductors, Scaling & the Future
Security Intelligence podcast album art
RIP Windows 10, automated code repair and battling the payroll pirates
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
ChatGPT Atlas, OpenAI’s new web browser
The Coherence Time podcast album art
From Quantum Weirdness to Quantum Simulations
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
OpenAI, Oracle & AMD shake up AI
Transformers podcast artwork
Partners, tech and taxes: Driving transformation with EY and IBM
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
IBM partners with Anthropic, plus OpenAI drops AgentKit
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
This week in AI models: Granite 4.0, Claude 4.5, Sora 2
Security Intelligence podcast album art
How to scam an AI agent, DDoS attack trends and busting cybersecurity myths
Security Intelligence Podcast album art
The AI vulnerability apocalypse, a new strain of Petya and dumb cybersecurity rules
AI in Action podcast album art
Industrial work reimagined with AI and robotics
Smart Talks podcast artwork
Ferrari Fandom, Supercharged by AI
Transformers podcast artwork
Humans, partnerships and AI agents: Is your enterprise ready?
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market
Listen and learn with Transformers 

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube