The business case for multimodal AI and automation

In this episode of Transformers, Ann Funai sits down with Mark Polyak , Chief Product & Technology Officer at MINT.ai, to explore how multimodal AI and intelligent automation are reshaping the future of work, marketing and human innovation.

Drawing from his background in counterterrorism and real-time data systems, Mark shares how data integrity, transparency and human oversight are essential to successful AI implementation. The conversation explores the shift to prescriptive analytics, the rise of agentic AI and how multimodal systems are driving workflow automation, a creative production boom and business ROI.